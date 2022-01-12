New sights in the north-east and beyond on two wheels

A thunderstorm empties the Marina Bay Sands Boardwalk as people dash for cover.

But the sudden rain does not dampen one couple's plans to ride 20km to the Changi Jurassic Mile.

Ms Ishma Sharie Md Sharip and her husband Mustaffa Ahmad wait a while for the shower to lessen before setting off on their night ride to the outdoor display of dinosaurs at Changi Airport.

They have been riding together at least once a week since Mr Mustaffa, 48, a primary school teacher, bought his wife a bicycle in December 2020.

With Covid-19 restricting travel out of Singapore, the couple began to go for short rides to the beach and other scenic locations on the island.

Ms Ishma says: "He took me to see the sunrise and I got hooked on cycling. When I cycled more, I became a better rider."

The 43-year-old, who works in the education sector, clocked her first 100km ride around the island in June last year.

Clocking kilometres on the Strava app is a secondary thrill.

The main joy is being able to see more of Singapore and spending time with loved ones, she says.

They sometimes ride with their teenage son and daughter, and sometimes with friends.

They have discovered many different aspects of Singapore through cycling. They caught the sunrise in Ulu Sembawang and posed with interesting street signs - including Brompton Road, echoing the brand of their foldable bicycles.

They have followed trail maps created by other users on bike-riding apps so that their cycling routes would look like art.

They traced the Merlion's head twice, including once for National Day. They have also traced a Tyrannosaurus rex dinosaur in the Punggol area.

Themed rides like these are fun, but difficult as one has to follow the instructions on the bike-riding app, says Ms Ishma.

Mr Mustaffa says: "The point is to see different scenery that you would not normally be able to enjoy. That's why we like cycling."