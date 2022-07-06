New fringe festival celebrates small musicals made in Singapore

SINGAPORE - What is a quintessentially Singaporean musical?

When this question was put to theatre practitioner Mario Chan three years ago, what came to his mind was an auntie selling tissue paper.

Thus was born Tissue Aunty The Musical, which Chan composed and wrote in collaboration with a social worker, and set up his company Caricapture Theatre to stage.

The musical follows Zac, whose love for his mother takes him to the streets of Bedok to sell tissue paper. There, he meets three tissue aunties.

The production is full of uniquely Singaporean details, such as sugarcane juice with extra lemon and the East Coast Plan, a reference to Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat's Nomination Day speech for the East Coast Group Representation Constituency during the 2020 General Election.

Tissue Aunty The Musical is one of 16 productions featured in Musical Theatre Fringe Fest by home-grown company Sing'theatre, which runs from July 22 to Aug 7. Dedicated to promoting musical theatre, it is the first of its kind in Singapore.

Besides two headliner musicals by industry professionals and 14 smaller shows, it also includes seven workshops - ranging from dance to improvisation classes - and 10 other events such as open mics and musical reads.

Festival artistic director T.J. Taylor, 29, says: "We are giving a space to not only the professionals in theatre, but also the amateurs, as well as everything in between."

When one thinks of musicals, one usually thinks of blockbuster Broadway shows such as Les Miserables or The Phantom Of The Opera, or even major local productions like The LKY Musical.

Taylor says, however, that the festival showcases fringe works such as [title of show], which involves just four actors and a piano.

He will be starring in this headliner production, a one-act musical written by Hunter Bell and composed by Jeff Bowen, both American. The metafictional show follows two struggling writers named Hunter and Jeff as they write a musical about writing a musical.

Taylor, a Briton who moved to Singapore in 2013, joined Sing'theatre in 2017 and became the company's associate artistic director the year after that. He has directed musicals such as A Spoonful Of Sherman (2019) by Sing'theatre and served as the vocal coach for the likes of Urinetown (2019) by Pangdemonium.

He says the festival is not meant to reach millions of people, but rather a small and passionate community. Referring to Nine People's Favourite Thing, one of the numbers in [title of show], he adds: "It basically says, 'I'd rather be nine people's favourite thing than 100 people's ninth favourite thing', and I think that, in many ways, is what the festival is about."