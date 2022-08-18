Need plant care tips? Call "Plant Man Dan" Daniel Michael, founder of Sprout lab

This article first appeared in Harper's Bazaar Singapore, the leading fashion glossy on the best of style, beauty, design, travel and the arts. Go to www.harpersbazaar.com.sg and follow @harpersbazaarsg on Instagram; harpersbazaarsingapore on Facebook. The August 2022 issue is out on newsstands now.

SINGAPORE - There are two types of plant people: Those who give a lot of love to their plants and those who cannot. Now, with borders open and more people heading overseas for their long-awaited holidays, the former have found themselves turning into the latter, and their plants are suffering.

That is where Daniel Michael, 30, comes in.

"My friends used to call me about their dead or dying plants, and it is mostly because they've just returned from their travels and their plants have not been receiving much care the entire time," says the Singapore-based Australian.

He is always happy to help and freely dispenses plant care advice. It is a "superpower" that has led to people calling him Plant Man Dan - a moniker he has embraced since 2013 when he joined Sustenir, one of Singapore's first urban farming start-ups.

"A lot of people used to make jokes about me and call me the plant man for fun. They're not entirely wrong, so I have learnt to embrace that identity," he says.

Even after leaving the company in 2015 to join GuavaPass, a fitness and wellness club aggregator which was later acquired by ClassPass at the start of 2019, the nickname stuck and the calls about plants kept coming.

Mr Michael says: "Hundreds of people still call or message me about growing plants in their home. At that time, I never thought about commercialising it at all. It was just something I was happy to share."

But the success of Sustenir, which he witnessed first-hand as the operations manager and head grower, made him realise that it was possible to turn his knowledge and passion into a business.

So, in September 2020, he left ClassPass, where he was the corporate sales manager for the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions, and in the thick of a global pandemic, decided to bring horticulture to the masses.

He founded home-based e-commerce outfit Sprout lab, which supplies entry-level plant enthusiasts with the tools they need to grow their own produce at home.

He tapped into people's growing interest in plants during the pandemic, led by the Monstera plant craze on social media.

"There was nothing much to do during the various lockdowns, so I think many of us were going through a spiritual awakening," he says.

"The interest in plants grew so exponentially that you couldn't scroll through your social media feed without seeing some sort of a house plant collection being shown."