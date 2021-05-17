Nature reserved

A tree (above) and bird life in the Mai Po Nature Reserve. Some parts of the reserve, such as floating bird-hides, are in the Frontier Closed Area and a special permit is needed for access. The wetlands have extensive inter-tidal mudflats as well as mangroves and shrimp and fish ponds. Migratory birds are known to roost or forage in the area, which is also home to at least 10 species of invertebrates that are new to science.

PHOTO: EPA-EFE