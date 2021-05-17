Nature reserved

This boardwalk leads to a floating bird-hide in the Mai Po Nature Reserve in Hong Kong. The reserve is located within the 1,500ha wetlands around Mai Po and Inner Deep Bay, facing Shenzhen, China. The wetlands have been formally designated "Wetland of International Importance" under the Ramsar Convention, which hopes to conserve such areas around the world and work with governments to use them wisely to ensure sustainable development.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A tree (above) and bird life in the Mai Po Nature Reserve. Some parts of the reserve, such as floating bird-hides, are in the Frontier Closed Area and a special permit is needed for access. The wetlands have extensive inter-tidal mudflats as well as mangroves and shrimp and fish ponds. Migratory birds are known to roost or forage in the area, which is also home to at least 10 species of invertebrates that are new to science.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A tree and bird life (above) in the Mai Po Nature Reserve. Some parts of the reserve, such as floating bird-hides, are in the Frontier Closed Area and a special permit is needed for access. The wetlands have extensive inter-tidal mudflats as well as mangroves and shrimp and fish ponds. Migratory birds are known to roost or forage in the area, which is also home to at least 10 species of invertebrates that are new to science.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
