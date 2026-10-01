From Nathania Ong singing Disney classics to reliving the magic of Harry Potter: Familiar, feel-good ways to reset your week

Curated by Catch.sg, these seven arts picks offer a chance to switch off from hectic workdays, with live orchestras and interactive theatre to a citywide bookshop trail

Take in a multi-sensory experience of a beloved classic film, get involved in interactive theatre, clock steps while exploring an exhibition and hear home-grown talent sing Disney songs. This edition of arts picks offer familiar ways to decompress and unwind from work.

Getting a break from a hectic work week does not always mean trying something new. Sometimes, returning to something familiar such as a beloved film, a childhood favourite or songs you already know by heart, can be an easier way to switch off and reset.

But unlike a night in front of a screen, these experiences offer a chance to step away from work and be fully present – whether it’s hearing a live orchestra, solving a mystery with friends or exploring an exhibition at your own pace.

This round-up features seven experiences across Singapore from Oct 2026 to Jan 2027, from a familiar film brought to life by a full orchestra and Disney songs sung by a West End regular to a childhood favourite reimagined as an interactive mystery.

If your evenings and weekends could use a reset that does not take much figuring out, these picks are a good place to begin.

A blockbuster favourite, reimagined as a multi-sensory night out

In the Mood for Love in Concert turns one of cinema’s finest into a full sensory experience to immerse yourself in. PHOTO: RAVYNA JASSANI

In the Mood for Love in Concert pairs a full symphony orchestra performing Shigeru Umebayashi’s score live with a screening of Wong Kar Wai’s film on the big screen. Relive it the way you’ve never seen it before at Sands Theatre in Marina Bay Sands.

Led by home-grown conductor Joshua Tan – a 2011 Young Artist Award recipient and winner of the 2nd Prize at the 2008 Dimitri Mitropoulos International Competition – the performance brings the same film you already know to life differently. Hearing it played live by a full orchestra helps you slow down, be present and let the week melt away – a kind of respite that is hard to replicate elsewhere.

Even if you’ve never seen the film, the mood and the score carry the emotion on their own. Maggie Cheung’s cheongsams remain as iconic as the film itself, so this is as good an excuse as any to dress up. Switch off, sink into your seat and let 110 minutes of one of cinema’s most beautiful films do the essential work of unwinding you.

In the Mood for Love in Concert

By Base Entertainment Asia

When: Oct 24, 2pm and 8pm; Oct 25, 1pm and 6.30pm

Where: Sands Theatre at Marina Bay Sands, #B1-60/70, 10 Bayfront Avenue

Ticket info: From $68 (SG Culture Pass eligible)

More details here

Rediscover Hogwarts with your friends

A live orchestra and a full-scale screening turn a childhood favourite into a night worth gathering old friends for. PHOTO: JACK YAM

Step back into Hogwarts as Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone plays in high-definition on the big screen, with John Williams’s score performed live by Resound Collective. It is a single Friday evening screening, making it easy to slot in as an after-work escape that lets you decompress. The timing makes it more than a nostalgia trip: the concert lands just weeks before the film marks 25 years since it first enchanted audiences on Nov 16, 2001.

For anyone who grew up on the books or films, this is also an easy way to turn a solo nostalgia trip into a group one. It’s the kind of screening that you can rope in fellow Potterheads among friends and colleagues, since nobody needs convincing on the plot. A live orchestra performing in sync with the picture is something a screen alone cannot replicate. Just show up and let the music and magic do the rest.

Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone in Concert

By Willow Arts

When: Oct 9, 7.30pm

Where: The Star Theatre, #04-01, 1 Vista Exchange Green

Ticket info: From $68 (SG Culture Pass eligible)

More details here

A theatre night that gets your energy up

No sitting still. Unlike a typical theatre production, Crack The Case: Wonderland is part of an interactive theatre series that invites participants to band together to solve a mystery. Photographed during Crack The Case: The Dreamcatcher 2025. PHOTO: SIGHT LINES ENTERTAINMENT

Something has gone wrong at the Mad Hatter’s birthday party, and it is up to you to crack the case. Written and directed by Singaporean multi-hyphenate Krish Natarajan, Wonderland is the fifth instalment in Sight Lines Entertainment’s interactive mystery theatre series, which began in 2023.

The format turns a regular night out into something that gives your brain a different kind of workout, making it a welcome change from the usual grind. Over 90 minutes, the audience becomes a room full of detectives, piecing together clues from the set and short scenes between characters before debating their theories and offering conclusions ahead of the final reveal. That makes it an easy pick for a group outing – everyone in the room has something to contribute, and the collective energy of solving something together is its own kind of fun, the sort that sends you back to the week ahead feeling a little more ready for it.

Crack The Case: Wonderland

By Sight Lines Entertainment

When: Oct 9 to Nov 1, 8pm on Fridays; 4.45pm and 8pm on Saturdays; and 4.45pm on Sundays

Where: Block M, Goodman Arts Centre Black Box, 90 Goodman Road

Ticket info: $88 for standard entry and $128 for VIP (SG Culture Pass eligible)

More details here

Discover photography, no experience required

Exploring SIPF takes no art background, just curiosity and a free afternoon. PHOTO: DECK PHOTOGRAPHY ART CENTRE

Whether you are a hobbyist with a phone camera or a professional with a full kit, the 10th edition of the Singapore International Photography Festival (SIPF) offers an easy entry point for anyone curious about photography. With more than 50 programmes spanning exhibitions, workshops, talks and tours, the biennial festival brings photography to venues across Singapore for over three and a half months, so there is no need to set aside a whole day or commit to a single evening.

That accessibility makes it an easy break from the usual routine. Take a quick walk through an exhibition to see everyday life from a different perspective, or stretch the outing into a longer stroll and clock up some steps as you move between venues. For those who want to go deeper, workshops and talks are also on offer. With different formats, durations and locations to choose from, SIPF makes it possible to dip into the arts at a pace that suits the day – whether that means a quick reset or a deeper dive.

10th Singapore International Photography Festival 2026

By DECK Photography Art Centre

When: Oct 16, 2026 to Jan 31, 2027

Where: Various locations

Ticket info: Free and ticketed events; $50 for Festival Pass (SG Culture Pass eligible until Nov 22)

More details here

Find comfort in the songs you know, live

Find comfort in the familiar as Nathania Ong takes on musical theatre and Disney favourites, live with the Singapore Symphony Orchestra. PHOTO: SINGAPORE SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA

Nathania Ong, the first Singaporean to play Eponine in Les Miserables and Eliza Hamilton in Hamilton on the West End, returns home to perform Disney and musical theatre favourites with the Singapore Symphony Orchestra. It is the kind of beloved setlist that brings a warm, familiar joy and makes life seem, if only for a night, a little simpler.

She will be accompanied by home-grown conductor and 2011 Young Artist Award recipient Joshua Tan, and Singaporean vocalists Preston Lim and Vanessa Kee. Because the setlist draws entirely from songs you already know and love, there’s nothing to follow, nothing to keep up with – just an evening to let the music lift your spirits, in a full concert hall, with nowhere else to be.

On My Own: Nathania Ong with the Singapore Symphony

By Singapore Symphony Orchestra

When: Dec 17 and 18, 7.30pm

Where: Esplanade Concert Hall, 1 Esplanade Drive

Ticket info: From $28 (SG Culture Pass eligible)

More details here

Explore and unwind among books

Book lovers can wander between 20 independent bookshops for a day to browse and slow down. PHOTO: CITY BOOK ROOM

Singapore Independent Bookshop Day brings together 20 participating bookstores in a celebration of the independent businesses that anchor the local reading community. It runs for three days and asks nothing of you beyond showing up – no fixed itinerary and no need to plan around a set start time.

Drop into one bookshop or make a day of hopping between several. With a full day of events and activities across Singapore, you can engage with literature in different ways: from a zine workshop by Beyond The Hijab and Singaporean cartoonist and illustrator T. Shuxia at City Book Room, to Batik-or-Book recommendations at Wardah Books and literary mini-games at Wormhole.

Whether you’ve got twenty minutes to spare or a whole afternoon to fill, it’s the kind of day that leaves you feeling unhurried and unexpectedly restored. The sort of break that reminds you there’s more to life than the week’s to-do list.

Singapore Independent Bookshop Day

By Singapore Book Publishers Association

When: Oct 2, 3 and 4

Where: At participating bookshops

Ticket info: Free with some ticketed events

More details here

Make room for an analog day

Put the phone away and go analog. Shoot on film and develop your own prints in this hands-on black and white photography course. PHOTO: OBJECTIFS

In a fast-paced, always-on city, there is real appeal in slowing down enough to notice how light falls, or wait for a single frame to develop. This hands-on black and white photography course trades the instant gratification of a phone camera for something more deliberate.

Over four Saturday mornings from Nov 28 to Dec 19, led by fine art photographer Mary-Ann Teo, you will shoot on film and develop your own prints in the Objectifs darkroom, without a screen in sight. No delete button, no filter, no scrolling through a hundred shots to find the right one. Just light, shadow and composition, worked out by hand, at a pace that forces you to slow down and pay attention.

Participants are required to bring a 35mm film SLR or point-and-shoot camera.

Black & White I

By Objectifs

When: Nov 28 to Dec 19; 10.30am on Saturdays

Where: Annexe, Objectifs - Centre for Photography & Film, 155 Middle Road

Ticket info: $390, including materials and darkroom use

More details here

Discover more stories about how the arts can enrich your life here.

For more, head to Catch.sg, Singapore’s national platform on all things arts and culture. The $100 SG Culture Pass can be used on eligible events.