My Perfect Weekend with Lam Huili

WHO Ms Lam Huili, 28, is the lead optometrist and second-generation owner of Kwong Shin Optical at Bras Basah Complex. She officially took over her father's 46-year-old shop last year. She lives with her 31-year-old husband Mathew Ang, who works in commodities, and their cat Beanie, in a flat in Queenstown.

"I have to work a full day on Saturdays, but my husband and I make it a point to head out for breakfast together before I clock in at the shop.

We normally head to the Bras Basah area for a Western breakfast. My favourite haunts include Gather cafe at the Raffles Arcade or The Glasshouse or Dough at Chijmes. Tater tots and toast are my go-to comfort dishes.

If I am running late, we order in and have something nicer than our weekday fare of cereal or biscuits. We love the pastries from Delifrance.

Exercise and our church's weekly sermon, which is live-streamed at 9am on Sundays, are the only activities I want to keep fixed on our weekends. I keep the rest of it as flexible as possible, since the rest of the week is so routine.

We try to hit a new breakfast place on Sunday mornings, but on days when we do not know where to eat, the Economic Bee Hoon stall at Holland Village Market and Food Centre always hits the spot.

If I'm meeting my family, it is always at 928 Ampang Yong Tau Foo in Upper Thomson, a long-time family favourite. I love the taste and it is very nostalgic for me.

My husband works a desk job, so we make sure we get some activity in, usually a walk or run on Sundays after breakfast.

We usually go through the Alexandra Park Connector, which is in our neighbourhood because it takes us to Great World City or the Tiong Bahru area.

Recently, we walked through the smaller roads off Tanglin Road and it was very fun to look at all the big houses.

On very sunny days, we often go to the beach with friends. Tanjong Beach in Sentosa is our preferred spot because it is generally less crowded and always full of dogs.

We usually just lay out a towel and people-watch, snack and talk. If we stay at home, we will catch up on housework or chill with our cat because it is usually home alone on weekdays.

My husband and I like to end our weekends with a trip to the supermarket.

Aside from buying things we actually need, we enjoy browsing to see what new products have come in. And, like many Singaporeans, we love a good sale.