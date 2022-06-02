My Perfect Weekend with IT entrepreneur Tiffany Primalia Goutama Tan

Who: As the president of Telecom Data, a systems-integrator company in the Philippines, Tiffany Primalia Goutama Tan, 33, shuttles between Singapore and the Philippines.

The Singapore-born information-technology entrepreneur is also a certified Ashtanga yoga instructor and accomplished multimedia artist. She is the co-founder of non-fungible token (NFT) art studio Isometry.

In 2021, she minted and sold her first collection of NFT art - Glitchin' Alpacas, where 100 hand-drawn alpacas were algorithmically animated into a series of 10,000 NFT collectibles.

She recently collaborated with Project Seed, one of the first gaming ecosystems built on the Solana blockchain, to design and develop a collection of in-game NFT wearables and assets for an upcoming action role-playing game.

She is married to Mr Jefferson Tan, 32, who helms Jeco Development Corporation, the real-estate-development arm of his family's group of companies based in the Philippines. The couple have two children - Bella, four, and Joseph, two.

"Weekends are always reserved for quality time with my family. I stay in on Friday nights so I can be at my 100 per cent for my two active children.

On Saturday mornings, I order in roti prata from Springleaf Prata Place. It is my favourite local breakfast and I always order the plain prata for myself, and egg and cheese prata for my husband.

Then, we take the children to their enrichment classes and visit a nearby mall to stock up on supplies.

In the afternoon, we might explore a new place or activity. Last week, we went to the Children's Biennale at the National Gallery and the kids loved it.

Sometimes, we go to playgrounds such as the Como Adventure Grove at the Singapore Botanic Gardens. Or we have a relaxing afternoon at Cafe Melba at Goodman Arts Centre, where the kids have a great time playing football or hula hoops while the adults enjoy a bottle of chardonnay.

On Sunday mornings, we attend online church service at home, then head out for an early lunch to beat the crowd.

My sister and her husband will come over and we hang out at home, playing video games or having a barbecue session.

Then, it is an early night so the kids can be well-rested for school the next morning.