My Perfect Weekend with Hyder Albar, founder of Creative Nation

Who: Mr Hyder Albar, 37, is the founder of Creative Nation, a youth arts and social impact activation agency. He and his wife, who is in her 30s and works in social impact consulting, live in the east of Singapore. They have no children.

“Weekends are for hanging out with my two godsons, catching up with friends, having dinner with my in-laws and going on nature walks with my wife. I have a close friend who is living in Poland, so we try to make time to play online games together and hang out on the Discord chat app at least twice a month.

Yearning for something more than we already have creates dissatisfaction and unhappiness, so I actively try not to think about what I do not have and spend my weekends feeling grateful for the things I do.

I do not do anything special on Friday night to kick-start the weekend. I mostly listen to podcasts and set up my fantasy English Premier League football team. I have been a Leeds United fan since the pandemic.

My wife and I make it a point to visit a Ya Kun outlet every weekend for good old half-boiled eggs and kopi o kosong peng (iced black coffee with no sugar). Apart from that, we tend to eat at home with family.

But I have to give a special shout-out to Oaks Coffee Co in Upper Thomson Road, which we went with a friend recently. The coffee was stellar and the shakshuka (eggs poached in a spicy tomato sauce) was surprisingly authentic.

I am on a strict keto diet at the moment. It is quite restrictive in terms of carbohydrate intake, so I let myself have a bit more carbs on Sundays – not so much that it derails my diet, but enough for me to feel satiated.

I love going on nature walks on weekend mornings. I highly recommend the hike from the carpark at Venus Drive in Upper Thomson to the MacRitchie TreeTop Walk and back. It is a nice workout and the views are great.

In the afternoon, I catch up with friends. But if I stay home, I might play video games or catch up on television shows such as House Of The Dragon and The Lord Of The Rings: Rings Of Power.

On Saturday nights, I hang out with my best friend and his two sons, who are aged below three and also my godsons. I watch football with my friend, who got me into it during the pandemic.

Sundays are not much different, except my wife and I also spend time with my in-laws.”