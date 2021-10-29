My Perfect Weekend with Heikal Gani

WHO: Heikal Gani, in his late 30s, is a serial entrepreneur who is behind e-commerce suiting brand Indochino, yoga mat and athletic accessories company Sugarmat, and prayer mat and modest-wear brand Lasouk. His most recent venture is in food and beverage - a Moroccan-inspired restaurant in Siglap called La Fez Cafe & Bakery.

After being based in Shanghai and Montreal for 20 years, he returned to Singapore in February last year.

"I've been working on Sugarmat's next launch - a collection with The National Gallery in London which will be out internationally in the middle of next month.

It's the first of its kind in the world, where classic works of art will be printed on performance-centred yoga mats.

Come Friday nights, I often organise house parties with close friends. Since I just got back to Singapore, I make it a point to meet someone new to build my network here.

On Saturdays, I spend a few hours at La Fez serving customers to stay connected.

Then I'll have a late lunch at my parents' home five minutes away, where I also get to play with my nieces and nephews.

We're giving out candy to kids at La Fez this Halloween weekend.

I like to include some casual outdoor activities before dinner, which is usually when I hang out with friends and entrepreneurs from different industries.

You can also sometimes find me plant-hunting at Ji Mei Flower in Thomson.

Sunday is a discovery day for me to get inspired. I visit a new cafe every week to see the lay of the land.

I live in Katong, so there's a lot of variety for food places. In particular, I've found myself going back to C Cafe in Joo Chiat Road and Alto Cafe at Bayshore Park Condominium. I also like The Dim Sum Place and Tipo Pasta Bar, which are in North Bridge Road.

And there's never a usual order. I need to know what's new and trendy, and what people are consuming, so I'm constantly researching. If all else fails, I get smashed avocado on toast.

On my cheat day, I get crispy prata at Mr & Mrs Mohgan's Prata in Joo Chiat Road.

If I want to get properly suited up, I head to Atlas Bar at Parkview Square in Bugis. I appreciate its awe-inspiring interiors while sipping on my go-to cocktail, Tamara in a Green Bugatti (virgin).

I've also been making it a point to give back to the community by mentoring young entrepreneurs from time to time on Sundays.

On Sunday evenings, I usually have a casual run. I was a long-distance athlete in school, so I love revisiting some of my old running haunts like Botanic Gardens, MacRitchie Reservoir and Upper Peirce Reservoir.''