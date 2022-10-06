My Perfect Weekend with former beauty queen Lisa Huang

Who: Ms Lisa Huang, 39, who clinched the Miss Singapore World title in 2004/05 and is now a full-time “mumpreneur” of a luxury goods company. She is married to fintech company founder Aloysius Lee, who is in his 40s. They have three children: Lucas, 13, Lincoln, 10, and Arthur, seven.

“My weekends mostly revolve around my family. As kids grow up really fast, I want to create as many lovely memories with my children as possible. My motto is to start each day with a grateful heart.

On Saturday mornings, we usually start with a jog around the neighbourhood, followed by a few rounds of badminton and a short swim. Occasionally, I get my kids to do Zumba with me.

My family enjoys my cooking very much. One of their favourite dishes is pepper crab. I usually order extra big crabs and get them delivered to me early in the morning so they stay fresh.

After lunch, we may go for a hike. We enjoy hiking a lot as we can take along our furkid, Birkin, a Goldendoodle. We usually hike around the TreeTop Walk, Alkaff Mansion and Mount Faber.

On Sundays, we find various activities for the kids. We have been to Universal Studios, the zoo, bird park, indoor playgrounds and the Museum of Ice Cream. We also like to go to the beach clubs in Sentosa.

I think the undiscovered gems in Singapore include selfie studios. There are quite a few of them here. I enjoy dressing up and making use of the backdrops and good lighting.

Sometimes, I take my kids along so they can learn about photography. It is a really fun and engaging experience as we can exercise teamwork. These are memories to last a lifetime.

On some weekends, I go on date nights with my husband. We love exploring nice dinner locations. Recently, we discovered a place for live lobster sashimi.

My top three favourite restaurants in Singapore are Jaan, Buona Terra and Ki-sho. I enjoy trying different kinds of food.

Some of my favourite spots to hang out with my girlfriends are Atlas Bar, Chijmes and Dempsey Hill. Each of these places has a special vibe and there are many pretty corners where we can take photos of our day out.

With the Covid-19 rules relaxed, I have been really excited about entertaining at home. I enjoy planning menus and decorating the house for gatherings. I invite my extended family and friends over for sit-down dinners or poolside barbecue parties.

To end the weekend, I love unwinding with a glass of wine, singing some karaoke or watching Netflix. It is the perfect way to refuel my soul and get ready for the week ahead.

I also find time to reflect on myself and the things that have happened in the week. I learn to be grateful for the happy moments and friendships that I have fostered. Happiness is not a goal – it is a by-product of a life well lived.