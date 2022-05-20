My perfect weekend with Ebonie Delahunty

WHO Australian expat Ebonie Delahunty, 41, has been living in Singapore with her husband Rohan Roberts and two children, six-year-old Harvey and three-year-old Darcy, since 2017. She is the founder and general manager of The Bright Campaign, a retailer and distributor specialising in Australian lifestyle brands.

"My favourite way to start Saturday is with a run and my preferred route is along the Singapore River - usually around Marina Bay. Even after living in Singapore for four years, I never tire of the amazing views in this area.

I usually like to be up before the sun - if I can see the sun rise when I'm finishing, that is the ultimate way to start the weekend.

After my run, I usually get straight into breakfast with my family. I was one of those people who tried sourdough baking during the circuit breaker so we usually have some sourdough toast for breakfast with coffee. I love trying beans from all the amazing roasters we have in Singapore.

Another ritual on Saturdays is bottling my kombucha. I began with a starter kit from a local company, Kombynation Co. It's been fun to experiment with the different flavours you can add. Singapore's warm temperatures are ideal for fermenting - it would take a lot longer in Australia.

If we are hosting people in the evening, I like to drop by Tekka Market to shop for groceries. I enjoy practising my very limited Mandarin with one of the aunties I buy from regularly.

If I have time, grabbing a coffee at Generation is a must. It is an amazing stall at Tekka that does kopi, but also excellent lattes or long blacks - and for very good prices in Singapore. Right opposite is Granny's pancakes. I love having a min jiang kueh with my coffee - my favourite filling is red bean.

One of my favourite places for lunch is Kopi and Tea Cafe in Parklane Mall. The food is really tasty - I usually have the wonton mee or yong tau foo - and it is run by a wonderful family who likes to spoil our kids.

In the afternoon, I will do some cooking for dinner. We love having people over and, if the weather is nice, we would go for a swim too.

A regular Sunday morning activity is a family bike ride as the cycle paths in Singapore are amazing. Our usual route is around 12km (though we did cycle 22km once). We always cool off with a cold beverage - maybe at the drinks stall at Satay by the Bay or Dutch Colony (their iced lattes are excellent) at UE Square.

My son does AusKick with the Singapore Sharks. This is a game of Aussie Rules football, which is a favourite sport in our household. With the relaxed restrictions, we can now attend and watch his games. We love living in Singapore and embracing the life and culture here, but it is wonderful to be able to participate in a favourite sport from our home country too.

Occasionally, depending on the weather, we may head to Sentosa. Our family loves the beach. We are so excited that travel is opening up again and we can get back to exploring the incredible beaches in South-east Asia.

We like to end our weekend with dinner at a casual Italian eatery called Zazz Pizza. The pizzas are delicious and so is the mushroom risotto and ragu pasta. Service is friendly too.

We are all in bed quite early on Sundays, to prepare for another week of work, school and activities.