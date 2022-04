WHO: Dr Menka Gupta, who is in her early 40s, is the founder of Nutra Nourish, a holistic medical practice that offers therapeutic and lifestyle solutions for common conditions such as stress, insomnia and eczema.

The Briton, who moved here in 2008, worked at hospitals in London, India and Singapore before starting her practice in the Dempsey area in 2015. She is married to financier Arun Singhal (far right) and they have two sons aged 14 and 11.