My Perfect Weekend with chef Lewis Barker

Who: Chef Lewis Barker, 28, helms modern European restaurant Sommer, which received its first Michelin star on Wednesday (Sept 1).

Born in Leeds, England, the chef came here five years ago to join the team at the now-defunct Bacchanalia restaurant.

That one-Michelin-starred restaurant was later renamed Vianney Massot Restaurant, which also had a star. When it closed last year during the circuit breaker, owners Ebb & Flow Group put chef Lewis in charge of the kitchen of Sommer, which opened in The Sail at Marina Bay in February this year.

The chef joined the food and beverage industry at the age of 15 and has worked at some of the top restaurants in Melbourne and Sydney, such as Vue De Monde and Quay. He spent a year in Barcelona, Spain, before coming to Singapore.

He lives with his girlfriend of seven years, a pre-school teacher, in the Stevens Road area.

"I'm off on Sundays and Mondays, and it's a ritual for me to start the day with a good cup of coffee. On workdays, it's just a quick cup of bad espresso.

I drag my girlfriend along for breakfast, which is usually eggs Benedict because I love eggs. We often end up at Gather cafe in Raffles Hotel Arcade.

On Sundays, I like to get outdoors after breakfast to enjoy the scenery and get some exercise walking in parks like MacRitchie Reservoir or cycling at East Coast Park. After that, I head home for a bit of downtime.

Because I don't work on Mondays, Sundays are my Saturday nights when we dine out. We enjoy having a cocktail at Marcy's in Duxton Road before heading to another place for dinner.

I like to support my friends' restaurants that open on Sundays, like Amo in Hong Kong Street or Spago at Marina Bay Sands. Or we go to a local Chinese eatery, something casual. I love all kinds of cuisines, though nothing too spicy.

After breakfast on Mondays, I do some paperwork for the restaurant like organising rosters or ordering supplies. It's a day I spend by myself because my girlfriend is at work.

In the evening, one of us would cook something simple like a pasta, and enjoy a glass of wine before going to bed."