My Perfect Weekend with Bonnie Rogers

WHO Ms Bonnie Rogers, 37, is a functional medicine and habits and lifestyle coach at The Nutrition Clinic. She moved to Singapore from South Africa more than 10 years ago with her 40-year-old husband Gareth Nicholson, who works in finance. The couple live in Tiong Bahru with their three-year-old son, Benjamin.

"We try to stay active as a family during the weekends. When you have had a busy week and a toddler, it is sometimes easier to just switch on the television, so we decided to build in some family habits that we do not even have to think about any more.

Our weekends start on Friday evenings. At 5.30pm, no matter what kind of week we have had, we jump into the car and head out for a picnic.

Sometimes, we feel tired and are not in the mood, but we do it anyway. After a few minutes, we know it is the right decision. We often leave only after 8pm.

Our usual picnic spots are Tanjong Beach, Fort Canning, Marina Bay or HortPark.

I usually pack a simple salad, along with sashimi and fruit. I would be lying if I said my toddler willingly eats the salad, so I take along sourdough bread or homemade lasagne packed with vegetables for him.

I love to start Saturdays with a good coffee and breakfast. We usually head to somewhere new, but sometimes fall back on a favourite. I love Starter Lab Bakery in Havelock Road for its sourdough bread and French bistro Merci Marcel in Tiong Bahru has become a second home of sorts.

On Saturday afternoons, we usually hang out at home. I read or maybe cook something a little more fancy. I love trying new recipes, but often do not have the time. I have been experimenting with Italian cuisine lately - it is so rewarding to make pasta from scratch with my son.

In the evenings, we might hang out with friends. I am a bit of a homebody these days and love nothing more than catching up with friends at our home or theirs. I find that is when everyone is most relaxed, the best conversations happen.

If we stay in by ourselves, we usually watch a movie. My weekdays are fairly structured, so it is nice to be less planned on the weekends.

Sundays are slow days when we take it easy. We might go for lunch at Din Tai Fung, which my son loves. Then my husband takes him to swim class and I take the time to prepare for the week ahead.

I am an obsessive note taker and love to plan my weeks. I am also always studying something and catching up with coursework. At the moment, I am working with a team of doctors and coaches in the United States to study longevity.