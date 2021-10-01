My Perfect Weekend with Benjamin Xue

WHO: Mr Benjamin Xue, 33, co-director of multidisciplinary studio Stucklabs, a division of home-grown design studio Stuck Design.

The creative technologist says he is most comfortable operating at the intersection of design and technology. He helps actualise business ideas for Stucklabs and often acts as the communication bridge between designers and engineers.

"My perfect weekend would involve a good mix of catching up with friends, spending time with my wife and having some 'me time'.

As my wife and I are waiting for our Build-To-Order Housing Board flat to be ready, we are living apart in our parents' homes. It feels as if we are still dating despite being married for more than two years. We are keeping our fingers crossed that there will be no more delays due to Covid-19.

My weekend usually starts on Friday night, when I set aside work and binge on some long-awaited shows on Netflix, such as Season 5 of Money Heist and K-drama Squid Game.

I usually wake up much later on Saturday morning to catch up on much-needed rest. If nothing is planned for the day, I pick up my wife for brunch at a quiet cafe and we catch up on the week's news and share interesting stories.

Then I head home and catch some shut-eye - a habit I picked up during my work stint in Shanghai. After the refreshing nap, I attend online classes for personal growth or tinker on some projects.

The type of projects will depend on my current interest. In the past year, I have tinkered with electronics, coding and some computer vision, which proved handy in my line of work.

Computer vision is a subset of artificial intelligence which allows the computer to "see" and interpret our physical world through a video-camera feed. With it, I am able to enrich my projects and make the system react differently to different facial expressions or hand gestures. I am incredibly excited about the applications of this technology in the future.

In the evening, my wife and I will prepare dinner for the family. We both spent our university student exchange programme in South Korea in 2013 and miss the delicacies there. More often than not, we will whip up some spicy Korean dishes for dinner. My favourite is my wife's adaptation of a spicy chicken recipe using lots of leek. The dish is delicious.

Sundays are usually reserved for social gatherings, when we catch up with friends and colleagues over meals.

The rest of the day is usually spent with my wife. Our favourite pastime is baking. No amount of chocolate or cookies can satisfy my sweet tooth.

As we are both designers, aesthetics always takes precedence over taste. After a short photography session, we dig into our fresh bakes.

We usually wind down the weekend with movies on Netflix.