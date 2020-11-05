My Perfect Weekend: Li Nanxing whips up dishes from his childhood

SINGAPORE - Actor Li Nanxing, who turns 56 on Sunday, has starred in many MediaCorp drama serials such as The Unbeatables trilogy (1993 to 2002) and The Golden Path (2007), which are attracting a new generation of viewers on Netflix. He won Best Actor thrice at the Star Awards and was voted one of the Top 10 Most Popular Male Artistes 10 years in a row.

He is also a good cook and will be collaborating with new bakery Bakers & Co. to pair his hae bee hiam (dried shrimp sambal) with its croissant and curry chicken with baguette. The bakery will open at Taste Gourmet Market in Raffles Holland V mall mid-this month (November).

Li, who is single, lives alone in a semi-detached bungalow in the Holland Road area.

"I stay home on most weekends these days and cook dishes that my mother and grandmother whipped up when I was a child. I want to recreate the taste I remember and love but despite many attempts, I still can't do it.

The most difficult dish is stewed pork because I don't know what ingredients they put in. Even though what I cook may smell amazing, it still tastes different.

Only my hae bee hiam comes very close because I helped my mum prepare the ingredients when I was about 10.

She was a very good cook and used to sell fried beehoon to the army boys who came around the Lim Chu Kang kampung we lived in. I helped her wrap up the packets.

When I cook now, I invite friends over or pass some of the food to neighbours. I also repurpose leftovers, like using them to make nasi ulam.

I give myself 50 points out of 100 for my cooking. It's not perfect but friends enjoy it.

I like to cook new dishes but can't handle too many types of cuisines, especially Western cooking. I prefer Chinese food because it comes naturally to me.

Sometimes I go to the Ghim Moh wet market to get fresh items. Many of the stallholders there recognise me and will pull me to their stalls. So I often come home with 10 things when I want to buy only one item.

I enjoy visiting the wet market because I will browse and come up with ideas of what to cook with what I see there. I like the process of turning ingredients into a delicious dish, like an original recipe for a spicy crab dish.

My latest attempt is cooking sup kambing (Malay mutton soup) because my favourite stalls selling it are gone. But I haven't succeeded yet. If there is too much spice, the taste is too strong; too little and there's not enough flavour. And if it's boiled too long, the soup becomes sticky.

But I'm not giving up."