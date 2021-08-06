My Perfect Weekend: Annabelle Kwok

Who: Annabelle Kwok, 28, director of data and analytics as well as regional AI for Asia at insurance company Prudential Corporation Asia.

By the age of 24, she had founded two artificial intelligence (AI) start-ups as well as a new department for community growth at e-commerce platform Shopee, and produced an ArtScience Museum-backed tech project.

"My weekends typically start with adrenaline-packed activities.

Recently, I have taken up flipping classes at parkour academy A2 Movements. Flipping is exciting as it focuses on one single movement that involves every part of the body and you get an indescribable bolt of energy every time you flip.

I can easily spend an entire Friday evening there - flipping and chatting.

Saturdays start early. I usually head to Constant Wind sea sports centre, located off Changi Coast Road, for windsurfing or stand-up paddling.

Of late, stand-up paddling or SUP has been my go-to activity. I have obtained my ASI (Academy of Surfing Instructors) level one licence for SUP and ordered a racing board.

I love getting up close and personal with nature. Other than taking in the serenity of open water, I also enjoy seeing the two resident otters frolicking near Constant Wind. Some people even say they have seen stingrays.

On some days, when the wind picks up in the afternoon, I will switch to windsurfing after lunch. With pristine conditions, it is like driving a Ferrari on water - it is invigorating!

The day ends with catching up with friends or Netflix, depending on how tired I am.

Unwinding continues on Sundays. I have a nice meal with friends or just tinker around the house.

I have been playing the guitar for the longest time and have recently gotten into new forms of music.

With the advent of AI and digital music, we see more synthesisers and mashing of sounds, so I find myself listening to and reading about electronic music.

The weekend usually ends with a nice meal with my family on Sunday evenings."