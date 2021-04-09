My perfect weekend

WHO Before Ms Beatrice Tan, 32, founded home-grown womenswear label Klarra in 2014, she was a familiar face to online shoppers as a blogger and blogshop model.

These days, the style influencer (@beatricesays) is busy running her label, which opened a pop-up at The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands in January - and being a mother to a nine-month-old girl.

Fridays are a full work day for me. Currently, I'm firming up plans for the rest of the year and early next year. I'm getting inspiration and working on new collections.

Our pop-up store at Marina Bay Sands was supposed to end in June, but it will be extended till February next year.

I'll always end Friday nights with some fun - mainly date nights with my husband, who works in fintech, or dinner with friends.

Work can be quite intense for me and my husband, so we like to keep it simple and spend quality time with our daughter on the weekends.

On Saturdays, we take her out for brunch, either at our favourite cafes or a new place. Some of our favourite spots include the Botanic Gardens and Dempsey area for nature and beautiful cafes.

I also like Tras Street or Tanjong Pagar for my coffee run, and Robertson Quay for dinner and evening walks afterwards.

Sometimes, we get together with friends for brunch and go for a walk in the area after. If we aren't meeting (more) friends for dinner, we do movie nights, catch up on reading or just chill at home.

Sundays are usually family days. We might do some recreational activities or run errands, and end the night having dinner with the extended family.

My daughter, Aria, just turned nine months last week. Since becoming a mum, the places we visit and the activities we do have changed a little.

We go to places which are more spacious (read: pram-friendly) or to friends' homes for lunch, where our babies can play together and nap while the parents catch up. We also take Aria for swimming lessons once or twice a month.

This weekend, we've planned to head out for a nice brunch and perhaps to the beach.