My Perfect Weekend

WHO: Joan Chang, 30, is the co-founder of boutique hotel Lloyd's Inn, whose minimalist, resort-like decor has graced many an Instagram feed and bucket list of millennial staycationers. The hotel also has an outpost in Bali.

But the daughter of property developer Herman Chang of the Macly Group is branching out with a new venture - Ove, a premium lifestyle brand of homes, hospitality and wellness. Ove recently launched its first residential project, a freehold condominium called The Iveria, and organised The Time Capsule, a curated retail-home experience last month.

My weekend routine varies depending on the week.

We are currently busy with the opening of Lloyd's Inn Kuala Lumpur. It's been slightly delayed due to Covid-19, but we hope to open by the end of this year or early next year.

If I've had an eventful week, I might sleep in on Saturday. Otherwise, I'd rise early for a workout and visit one of the nature reserves for a hike. I enjoy nature walks the most.

I almost always plan something interesting to do - such as visiting museums, rock climbing, wakeboarding or exploring a district in Singapore. Or I'll try new experiences like resin or ceramics workshops, like those conducted by local brand Chokmah. I'm now looking into signing up for indigo dyeing.

If there's nothing interesting to do outdoors during the weekend, I'll try out new recipes or paint.

This weekend, I'll be heading to the Asian Civilisations Museum to check out Perfect Stranger by Dawn Ng and Time Passes at the National Gallery Singapore. The concept of time is relatable and I appreciate art relating to it.