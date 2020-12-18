My perfect weekend

WHO Multidisciplinary artist Rizman Putra, 42, has appeared in various guises - from dressing as a life-size tissue paper packet for the Urban Art Singapore exhibition in Paris last year, to starring in Teater Ekamatra's stage adaptation of A Clockwork Orange (2019). He is also an associate artist at Cake Theatrical Productions and teaches drama at Chung Cheng High School (Main).

On weekends, I tend to rest, but also think about work for the coming week. I'm such a restless person, I need things to do.

For the past few months, I've been rehearsing a play for the M1 Singapore Fringe Festival 2021. On Fridays, I usually go for rehearsals at The Necessary Stage. Later in the day, I might work on my drawings at home.

I usually wake up early every day to exercise - around 6.30am. I've been doing Insanity Max, a high-intensity workout. I bought the DVD and follow the routine.

I tend to chill a bit on Saturdays. Sometimes I work out, sometimes I don't.

If I don't have rehearsals in the afternoon, I might go to Art Friend at Bras Basah Complex to buy art materials such as pencils, ink and sketchbooks.

I also unwind by watching Netflix. Recently, I saw Marriage Story (2019), which was pretty intense. Sometimes, when I don't have anything else on, I binge-watch shows for five to six hours with my partner. We've watched horror series The Haunting Of Bly Manor (2020).

For dinner, I might get a chicken-rice takeaway from the nearest coffee shop and surf the Internet at home. This is what I've been doing since the start of the pandemic.

I used to hang out with friends a lot, but I haven't seen them in a while. I've been isolating myself, doing my part to stop the spread of Covid-19.

On Sundays, I prepare lessons for my drama class at Chung Cheng High School (Main).

I'm writing a script for next year's Singapore Youth Festival, which will focus on body movement instead of voice.

I'm also working on two projects for Singapore Art Week 2021. One is part of the Bus.Stop.Art. group exhibition. The audience can scan QR codes at a bus stop and follow step-by-step instructions to draw something.

The other project is a video piece I spent three days shooting last week.

For dinner, my parents and I sometimes order seafood from a restaurant and eat it together.