My doctor says I have fibroids. What happens next?

By the time they turn 50, as many as 80% of women will develop fibroids, non-cancerous tumours that grow in the uterus.

By the time they turn 50, as many as 80% of women will develop fibroids, non-cancerous tumours that grow in the uterus.

Not all women have symptoms. But fibroids can cause heavy menstrual bleeding, pelvic pain and pressure, constipation and a need to urinate more frequently, said Vanessa Jacoby, a professor of obstetrics, gynaecology and reproductive sciences at the University of California, San Francisco. In some instances, they can cause miscarriages or prevent women from getting pregnant.