My doctor says I have fibroids. What happens next?
Erica Sweeney
- Fibroids are common, non-cancerous uterine tumours that can cause heavy bleeding, pain and fertility problems.
- Doctors diagnose fibroids with scans such as ultrasound, MRI or CT. Causes are unclear, but hormones, genetics and family history play a role.
- Treatment depends on symptoms and future pregnancy plans. Options include monitoring, medicines, procedures and surgery.
AI generated
By the time they turn 50, as many as 80% of women will develop fibroids, non-cancerous tumours that grow in the uterus.
Not all women have symptoms. But fibroids can cause heavy menstrual bleeding, pelvic pain and pressure, constipation and a need to urinate more frequently, said Vanessa Jacoby, a professor of obstetrics, gynaecology and reproductive sciences at the University of California, San Francisco. In some instances, they can cause miscarriages or prevent women from getting pregnant.