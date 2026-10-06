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My doctor says I have fibroids. What happens next?

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By the time they turn 50, as many as 80% of women will develop fibroids, non-cancerous tumours that grow in the uterus.

By the time they turn 50, as many as 80% of women will develop fibroids, non-cancerous tumours that grow in the uterus.

PHOTO: ERIC HELGAS/NYTIMES

Erica Sweeney

  • Fibroids are common, non-cancerous uterine tumours that can cause heavy bleeding, pain and fertility problems.
  • Doctors diagnose fibroids with scans such as ultrasound, MRI or CT. Causes are unclear, but hormones, genetics and family history play a role.
  • Treatment depends on symptoms and future pregnancy plans. Options include monitoring, medicines, procedures and surgery.

AI generated

By the time they turn 50, as many as 80% of women will develop fibroids, non-cancerous tumours that grow in the uterus.

Not all women have symptoms. But fibroids can cause heavy menstrual bleeding, pelvic pain and pressure, constipation and a need to urinate more frequently, said Vanessa Jacoby, a professor of obstetrics, gynaecology and reproductive sciences at the University of California, San Francisco. In some instances, they can cause miscarriages or prevent women from getting pregnant.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.