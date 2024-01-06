My brave new year: People in Singapore aiming for big goals in 2024

SINGAPORE – The year 2024 is a big one for some folks in Singapore, who have bold goals they hope to crush.

Martial arts coach Jennifer Li, 58, is attempting to break her own record, shattering ceramic tiles balanced on raw eggs.

Yoga school founder Zikri Ali, 41, wants his five-year-old child to be the youngest Singaporean to reach base camp at Mount Everest, the world’s highest mountain.

Boosted by what is possibly a world-first cancer treatment, cancer survivor Oliver Keh, 23, is setting his sights on expanding his food and beverage businesses.

Lawyer Tom Platts, 45, is about to complete 400 rounds of MacRitchie Reservoir, comprising about 5,000km over the course of a year, in a bid to raise funds for dementia patients.

Barista Courtney Kheng, 30, hopes to be the first Singaporean to ace a global barista championship.

The Straits Times looks at how these individuals are preparing to make 2024 a year for posterity.

New cancer treatment gives 23-year-old hope, spurs business plans