Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC

1. (1) Glimpse Of Us - Joji

2. (2) As It Was - Harry Styles

3. (-) Left And Right - Charlie Puth featuring Jung Kook of BTS

4. (5) I Ain't Worried - OneRepublic

5. (3) Angel Baby - Troye Sivan

6. (-) Pop! - Nayeon

7. (6) Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God) - Kate Bush

8. (4) Yet To Come - BTS

9. (8) Stay - The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber

10. (7) Until I Found You - Stephen Sanchez

• For the week of June 29 in Singapore

SPOTIFY

1. (1) Glimpse Of Us - Joji

2. (2) As It Was - Harry Styles

3. (6) Ghost - Justin Bieber

4. (5) Angel Baby - Troye Sivan

5. (4) Until I Found You - Stephen Sanchez

6. (10) Stay - The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber

7. (9) I Ain't Worried - OneRepublic

8. (-) Heat Waves - Glass Animals

9. (-) Sunroof - Nicky Youre and Dazy

10. (7) Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God) - Kate Bush

• For the week of June 27 in Singapore

BILLBOARD

1. (-) Jimmy Cooks - Drake featuring 21 Savage

2. (1) As It Was - Harry Styles

3. (2) First Class - Jack Harlow

4. (3) Wait For U - Future featuring Drake and Tems

5. (4) About D**n Time - Lizzo

6. (-) Sticky - Drake

7. (-) Falling Back - Drake

8. (10) Glimpse Of Us - Joji

9. (5) Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God) - Kate Bush

10. (6) Heat Waves - Glass Animals

• For the week of July 2

KKBOX

1. (1) Miss You 3000 - 831

2. (3) I Don't Want To Miss You Miss You - 831

3. (4) Why I Cried - 831

4. (2) A Rock Can Be A Star - 831

5. (5) The Best Ending - 831

6. (6) Young Guns - 831

7. (8) East Side - 831

8. (7) Not Your Business - 831

9. (11) Cheers - 831, Richie Jen and Ashin

10. (13) Rules Are Meant To Be Broken - 831

• For the week ending June 23