Music Charts

Updated
Published
4 min ago

APPLE MUSIC

1. (1) Glimpse Of Us - Joji

2. (2) As It Was - Harry Styles

3. (-) Left And Right - Charlie Puth featuring Jung Kook of BTS

4. (5) I Ain't Worried - OneRepublic

5. (3) Angel Baby - Troye Sivan

6. (-) Pop! - Nayeon

7. (6) Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God) - Kate Bush

8. (4) Yet To Come - BTS

9. (8) Stay - The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber

10. (7) Until I Found You - Stephen Sanchez

• For the week of June 29 in Singapore

SPOTIFY

1. (1) Glimpse Of Us - Joji

2. (2) As It Was - Harry Styles

3. (6) Ghost - Justin Bieber

4. (5) Angel Baby - Troye Sivan

5. (4) Until I Found You - Stephen Sanchez

6. (10) Stay - The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber

7. (9) I Ain't Worried - OneRepublic

8. (-) Heat Waves - Glass Animals

9. (-) Sunroof - Nicky Youre and Dazy

10. (7) Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God) - Kate Bush

• For the week of June 27 in Singapore

BILLBOARD

1. (-) Jimmy Cooks - Drake featuring 21 Savage

2. (1) As It Was - Harry Styles

3. (2) First Class - Jack Harlow

4. (3) Wait For U - Future featuring Drake and Tems

5. (4) About D**n Time - Lizzo

6. (-) Sticky - Drake

7. (-) Falling Back - Drake

8. (10) Glimpse Of Us - Joji

9. (5) Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God) - Kate Bush

10. (6) Heat Waves - Glass Animals

• For the week of July 2

KKBOX

1. (1) Miss You 3000 - 831

2. (3) I Don't Want To Miss You Miss You - 831

3. (4) Why I Cried - 831

4. (2) A Rock Can Be A Star - 831

5. (5) The Best Ending - 831

6. (6) Young Guns - 831

7. (8) East Side - 831

8. (7) Not Your Business - 831

9. (11) Cheers - 831, Richie Jen and Ashin

10. (13) Rules Are Meant To Be Broken - 831

• For the week ending June 23

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on June 30, 2022, with the headline Music Charts.

Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited.

