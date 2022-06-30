Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC
1. (1) Glimpse Of Us - Joji
2. (2) As It Was - Harry Styles
3. (-) Left And Right - Charlie Puth featuring Jung Kook of BTS
4. (5) I Ain't Worried - OneRepublic
5. (3) Angel Baby - Troye Sivan
6. (-) Pop! - Nayeon
7. (6) Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God) - Kate Bush
8. (4) Yet To Come - BTS
9. (8) Stay - The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber
10. (7) Until I Found You - Stephen Sanchez
• For the week of June 29 in Singapore
SPOTIFY
1. (1) Glimpse Of Us - Joji
2. (2) As It Was - Harry Styles
3. (6) Ghost - Justin Bieber
4. (5) Angel Baby - Troye Sivan
5. (4) Until I Found You - Stephen Sanchez
6. (10) Stay - The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber
7. (9) I Ain't Worried - OneRepublic
8. (-) Heat Waves - Glass Animals
9. (-) Sunroof - Nicky Youre and Dazy
10. (7) Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God) - Kate Bush
• For the week of June 27 in Singapore
BILLBOARD
1. (-) Jimmy Cooks - Drake featuring 21 Savage
2. (1) As It Was - Harry Styles
3. (2) First Class - Jack Harlow
4. (3) Wait For U - Future featuring Drake and Tems
5. (4) About D**n Time - Lizzo
6. (-) Sticky - Drake
7. (-) Falling Back - Drake
8. (10) Glimpse Of Us - Joji
9. (5) Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God) - Kate Bush
10. (6) Heat Waves - Glass Animals
• For the week of July 2
KKBOX
1. (1) Miss You 3000 - 831
2. (3) I Don't Want To Miss You Miss You - 831
3. (4) Why I Cried - 831
4. (2) A Rock Can Be A Star - 831
5. (5) The Best Ending - 831
6. (6) Young Guns - 831
7. (8) East Side - 831
8. (7) Not Your Business - 831
9. (11) Cheers - 831, Richie Jen and Ashin
10. (13) Rules Are Meant To Be Broken - 831
• For the week ending June 23