Music picks: New album by K-pop girl group GFriend, online concerts

Good Heart With Good Luck concerts

Local event planner Tang Dynasty Holdings has organised a series of online concerts to benefit various charity organisations.

So far, four concerts have aired this and last month, and the beneficiaries included Geylang East Home for the Aged, Singapore Chung Hwa Medical Institution, Kampung Senang Charity and Education Foundation, and Singapore National Stroke Association.

The most recent show on Sunday (Nov 15) featured many getai performers, including Xu Qiong Fang, Jessie Yeong and Michelle Choo, who belted out evergreen tunes such as I Smile When I See You and Meilan Meilan I Love You. Performers Marcus Chin and Hao Hao hosted the show.

The concerts are available for viewing on Tang Dynasty's Facebook page. The next performance on Dec 10 will benefit the Children's Aid Society.

Online busking performances by Xian Za Ren Deng The ETC



Local buskers, Xian Za Ren Deng The ETC will next go live at 8pm, on Nov 22, 2020. PHOTO: XIAN ZA REN DENG THE ETC/FACEBOOK



A band of local buskers, Xian Za Ren Deng The ETC were often seen performing in places such as Bedok Town Centre.

But during the pandemic, they have turned to Facebook Live, live-streaming performances on Fridays and Sundays.

For more than four hours in their most recent show on Sunday (Nov 15), they performed covers of songs such as Wakin Chau's Nothing Will Stop Me From Loving You, Sandy Lam's Paper Flight and Alex To's Set My Heart (On Yours).

The band, now consisting of Tristan Ong and Joey Wee, will next go live at 8pm this Sunday (Nov 22). Catch their performances here.

Pop

Walpurgis Night

GFriend

3 stars



Girl group GFriend's third album serves up all the fun, sass and energy which the sextet have come to be associated with. PHOTO: SOURCE MUSIC



South Korean girl group GFriend's third album serves up all the fun, sass and energy which the sextet have come to be associated with.

Lead single Mago's catchy hooks will keep you dancing. Its disco glamour-themed music video is also a fashion show of glittery, body-hugging outfits, with hair flips and air kisses galore.

The three sub-unit tracks - Secret Diary, Better Me and Night Drive - each performed by two members, are also a welcome departure from the group's previous albums, giving the members room to shine individually.

The cutesy Secret Diary leaves the strongest impression, with Yerin and SinB showcasing their youthful innocence and girlish charm, while the ballad Night Drive features lovely harmonies from Eunha and Yuju.