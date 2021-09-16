Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC

1. (-) Lalisa - Lisa

2. (1) Stay - The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber

3. (2) Bad Habits - Ed Sheeran

4. (-) Shivers - Ed Sheeran

5. (-) Money - Lisa

6. (3) Permission To Dance - BTS

7. (6) Industry Baby - Lil Nas X featuring Jack Harlow

8. (9) Here's Your Perfect - Jamie Miller

9. (-) Double Take - dhruv

10. (-) Save Your Tears (Remix) - The Weeknd and Ariana Grande

• For the week of Sept 15 in Singapore

SPOTIFY

1. (1) Stay - The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber

2. (2) Industry Baby - Lil Nas X featuring Jack Harlow

3. (3) Bad Habits - Ed Sheeran

4. (4) Double Take - dhruv

5. (-) Heat Waves - Glass Animals

6. (6) Woman - Doja Cat

7. (7) Here's Your Perfect - Jamie Miller

8. (5) Need To Know - Doja Cat

9. (8) I Guess I'm In Love - Clinton Kane

10. (9) Kiss Me More - Doja Cat featuring SZA

• For the week of Sept 13

BILLBOARD

1. (-) Way 2 Sexy - Drake featuring Future & Young Thug

2. (-) Girls Want Girls - Drake featuring Lil Baby

3. (-) Fair Trade - Drake featuring Travis Scott

4. (-) Champagne Poetry - Drake

5. (-) Knife Talk - Drake featuring 21 Savage & Project Pat

6. (2) Stay - The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber

7. (-) In The Bible - Drake featuring Lil Durk & Giveon

8. (-) Papi's Home - Drake

9. (-) TSU - Drake

10. (-) Love All - Drake featuring Jay-Z

• For the week of Sept 18

KKBOX

1. (1) Guest - Zhang Yuan

2. (2) Your Name Engraved Herein - Mayday

3. (5) Birds And Cicadas - Ren Ran

4. (3) Future - Ashin

5. (15) Because Of You - Mayday

6. (4) Loving The 105°C You (Healing Female Version) - Yu Sheng

7. (6) Move On - Feng Ze

8. (8) Your Name Engraved Herein - Crowd Lu

9. (7) How Are You - Arrow Wei

10. (10) White Moonlight And Scarlet Mark - Dazi

• For the week ending Sept 9 in Singapore