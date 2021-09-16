Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC
1. (-) Lalisa - Lisa
2. (1) Stay - The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber
3. (2) Bad Habits - Ed Sheeran
4. (-) Shivers - Ed Sheeran
5. (-) Money - Lisa
6. (3) Permission To Dance - BTS
7. (6) Industry Baby - Lil Nas X featuring Jack Harlow
8. (9) Here's Your Perfect - Jamie Miller
9. (-) Double Take - dhruv
10. (-) Save Your Tears (Remix) - The Weeknd and Ariana Grande
• For the week of Sept 15 in Singapore
SPOTIFY
1. (1) Stay - The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber
2. (2) Industry Baby - Lil Nas X featuring Jack Harlow
3. (3) Bad Habits - Ed Sheeran
4. (4) Double Take - dhruv
5. (-) Heat Waves - Glass Animals
6. (6) Woman - Doja Cat
7. (7) Here's Your Perfect - Jamie Miller
8. (5) Need To Know - Doja Cat
9. (8) I Guess I'm In Love - Clinton Kane
10. (9) Kiss Me More - Doja Cat featuring SZA
• For the week of Sept 13
BILLBOARD
1. (-) Way 2 Sexy - Drake featuring Future & Young Thug
2. (-) Girls Want Girls - Drake featuring Lil Baby
3. (-) Fair Trade - Drake featuring Travis Scott
4. (-) Champagne Poetry - Drake
5. (-) Knife Talk - Drake featuring 21 Savage & Project Pat
6. (2) Stay - The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber
7. (-) In The Bible - Drake featuring Lil Durk & Giveon
8. (-) Papi's Home - Drake
9. (-) TSU - Drake
10. (-) Love All - Drake featuring Jay-Z
• For the week of Sept 18
KKBOX
1. (1) Guest - Zhang Yuan
2. (2) Your Name Engraved Herein - Mayday
3. (5) Birds And Cicadas - Ren Ran
4. (3) Future - Ashin
5. (15) Because Of You - Mayday
6. (4) Loving The 105°C You (Healing Female Version) - Yu Sheng
7. (6) Move On - Feng Ze
8. (8) Your Name Engraved Herein - Crowd Lu
9. (7) How Are You - Arrow Wei
10. (10) White Moonlight And Scarlet Mark - Dazi
• For the week ending Sept 9 in Singapore