Muscle in on anatomy

Plastinated human bodies (top and left) at the anatomical exhibition, Body Worlds, in Moscow, Russia. The exhibits are real bodies donated by their owners and painstakingly processed. The exhibition was created by Dr Angelina Whalley (above) and her
The exhibition was created by Dr Angelina Whalley (above) and her husband, Dr Gunther Von Hagens, to educate the public about the inner workings of the human body. Since the exhibition's launch in the mid-1990s, the show has travelled to more than 90 cities around the world and has been seen by more than 50 million people.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
  • Published
    Jun 6, 2021, 5:00 am SGT

Topics: 