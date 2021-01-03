Murano's heart of glass

HERITAGE AT HAND: Mr Marcello Moretti of Ercole Moretti in Venice holding the first type of glass pearls exported to Africa since the company was started in 1911. The Italian city hailed Unesco's decision last month to put the art of glass beads on its intangible cultural heritage list and expressed hope that it would help craftsmen hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

FINE ART: Italian artist and craftsman Davide Penso holding Murano glass pearls at his workshop on the island of Murano in the Italian city's lagoon.

PIPING HOT: Venetian glass murrine are small cylindrical elements with floral motifs. These are fused to form the beads. Unesco highlighted the "lume" technique, where glass is melted around a metal rod and then shaped.