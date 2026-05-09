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Ms Vernessa Chuah, who has lost three babies, feels a calling to support women with pregnancy loss.

Summarise

SINGAPORE – Mother’s Day is meant to be a joyous occasion, but for women who have suffered pregnancy loss, it can trigger painful memories.

“Many of these women ask: ‘Can I call myself a mum? Will I ever get to celebrate this day?’,” says Ms Vernessa Chuah, 41, a pregnancy loss coach and certified grief recovery specialist.

“The connection they have is not visible, but it’s very deeply felt, like a part of them was lost together with the child. To these ‘invisible mums’, Mother’s Day is a reminder of what is missing.”

In an achievement-oriented society, the focus is always on what to do next, but grief does not always have a “next step”, she adds.

“Grief requires us to sit with the uncertainty, the ambiguity and be comfortable with those uncomfortable feelings. That’s something we are not taught,” she says.

Pregnancy loss can refer to unplanned events such as miscarriages, stillbirths, infant loss and loss related to in-vitro fertilisation (IVF), as well as planned ones such as terminations for medical reasons.

About one in four pregnancies end up in miscarriages, according to SingHealth’s HealthXchange website.

The Ministry of Health does not track pregnancy los ses.

Ms Chuah started her work in pregnancy loss in 2021, having gone through the heartbreak of losing three babies at the ages of 18, 29 and 31.

While the first two were miscarriages, the last one was a medical termination because of a birth defect – an experience she described in a previous Straits Times interview as the hardest week of her life.

The Malaysian, who is a Singapore permanent resident, now has two children aged two and eight. She also runs an enrichment centre, Mindful Space, in the Central Business District.

While her husband, who declined to be identified, was concerned about the emotional toll of such a coaching practice, Ms Chuah says she felt it was a calling.

“I feel I can use my vulnerability as a strength for other women because I know how hard it is to go through this,” she says.

She has since chalked up more than 200 hours of coaching to clients in Singapore, as well as virtually to those in Malaysia, Indonesia and the Philippines. Most are in their 30s and 40s, with a number from healthcare or social work backgrounds.

Ms Chuah charges $250 and up for a 60- to 90-minute session and clients typically see her over six or 12 sessions.

Many women with pregnancy loss suffer in silence, their grief unresolved, sometimes for decades, even after having successfully delivered babies.

“You feel like people don’t want to keep seeing you crying. And women, being people-pleasers, we take on the emotions of other people, and we sometimes feel like we also need to be strong because of others,” she explains.

One woman she coached did not dare tell her husband because she felt ashamed and guilty for having a miscarriage.

Another was presenting at a conference overseas when she felt bleeding. She had had a miscarriage. Terrified and alone in a foreign country, she flushed the foetus down the toilet, an act that haunted her for years.

Still others experience a vicious circle of anger, jealousy and guilt and cannot bear to meet friends with children.

Unpacking narratives behind the loss

Many women she sees have gone through some kind of counselling or grief therapy, which she says helps them process it cognitively.

“But grief, especially because of a very traumatic event, doesn’t live in the mind alone. It lives in the body,” she says.

That manifests itself in physiological symptoms that women may not connect to their trauma, such as anxiety, insomnia, digestive issues and skin flare-ups. Some women develop a need for control because they had no control over their loss, feel easily triggered because their nervous system is at capacity, or feel numb when their nervous system shuts down.

Ms Chuah therefore conducts most of her sessions outdoors, where she and her client can walk in nature, which calms the nervous system. During a coaching session, the client may journal, do colouring or somatic work such as tension release exercises, and breathing and visualisation.

Ms Vernessa Chuah usually holds her pregnancy loss coaching sessions outdoors. ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH

Often, there is a lot to unpack.

“The loss itself is just the tip of the iceberg. They think ‘I need to have a kid then I will no longer have this pain and anxiety’, but it has to do with the underlying narrative and beliefs they hold. It takes time, space and awareness to go beyond the personal and social expectations and the meaning they are making out of it. It’s about ‘I lost a baby, but who am I now?’,” she explains.

Ms Chuah holds a fre e Ho lding Space Circle For Pregnancy And Infant Loss every two months for eight to 10 women and men. The two- to three-hour event may involve mindfulness activities, sound healing, tension release exercises and art journalling.

The next circle will be held on July 3 and they can register at her website, vernessachuah.com. She also holds a free annual Wave of Light circle on Oct 15 to mark Baby Loss Awareness Day.

Interestingly, she has noticed that eight in 10 clients go on to have a successful birth, although she does not directly attribute this to her coaching. She believes, however, that when the body holds on to grief and there is an emotional blockage, it can be difficult for a woman’s body to welcome a child.

On painful occasions such as Mother’s Day and the baby’s death anniversar y, she suggests that friends and family reach out with simple words such as “Hey, I’m thinking of you today” or “I remember your baby, and I know it matters to you. Don’t feel pressured to reply”.

Honesty beats perfection, she says.

She advises clients to light a candle or write a letter to remind themselves that they are mothers, too, and to honour their “angel babies”.

Grief should not define women with pregnancy loss, but they need to create a safe space to grieve rather than suppress their emotions, she says. They can also set boundaries, such as limiting social media or skipping activities where they may be triggered by a mother who had the same estimated delivery date.

What is also important is that women help others navigate what they need. This might mean telling loved ones they would like to be alone and need someone to help with chores, or asking for someone to take a walk with them without talking about the loss itself.

“If you don’t help others navigate, they don’t know what to say and they’re walking on eggshells around you. Then you feel that this person doesn’t really support you and you get angry,” she explains.

“I always tell the women and the men, being strong doesn’t mean ‘I need to hold on to everything’. Strength is sometimes about being vulnerable and being okay with you being vulnerable.”