Moving with the times

After being apart from her only child for more than a year, Malaysian Natalie Boon, 33, had enough.

So last month, the Singapore permanent resident quit her job as an asset manager in a fund management firm here and flew to Ipoh, where her daughter Micaela lives with her in-laws.

Before she went back, she last saw Micaela - who turns two next month - in the flesh just before the Singapore-Malaysia border closed in March last year.

Her plight is similar to that of many Malaysians, who work in Singapore and have families back home.

Before the pandemic, Ms Boon, who worked here for 10 years, would fly back once or twice a month.

She tells The Sunday Times over the telephone: "I thought I could wait for things to get better, but it won't happen soon. We'd been waiting for quarantine requirements to be less stringent.

"I've missed a lot of Micaela's milestones. I wanted to celebrate her second birthday in person because I'd missed her first. That's why I came back, even though the situation in Malaysia is quite scary."

Malaysia has been recording about 20,000 Covid-19 cases daily in recent weeks.

Ms Boon's 37-year-old Malaysian husband - also a permanent resident - remains in Singapore, where he works in the IT department of a bank.

As countries around the world ease Covid-19 curbs and travel restrictions at varying rates, some Singaporeans and former expatriates here are moving elsewhere - for love, work or both.

While family and financial considerations often drive their decision to leave Singapore, they are also influenced by factors such as Covid-19 fatigue, pandemic policies and quarantine requirements.

Ms Boon, for one thing, took into account the quarantine rules for both sides.

When the option for home quarantine was announced early last month by the Malaysian government, Ms Boon, a committee member of the Malaysian Association in Singapore, realised she did not qualify.

This option excludes households which have elderly folk, like hers, so she would have to serve her 14-day quarantine at a hotel.

On her return to Singapore, she would then have to spend another 14 days on stay-home notice.

As she did not have enough leave to cover the quarantine period as well as spend enough time with her daughter - she had 18 days of annual leave - she decided to quit her job.

Working remotely from a hotel was not feasible as her job, which involved the marketing and leasing of commercial properties, required her to meet customers.

Singaporean Joelle Pang, general manager of FastJobs Malaysia, a job portal for non-executive and blue-collar work, notes that among her peers, the stakes of relocating during the pandemic seem higher than those before Covid-19.

The 36-year-old is also a member of the Asean Business Youth Association, which seeks to increase collaborations between Singapore and other Asean countries.

As half of a transnational couple, Ms Pang took the plunge to start anew during the pandemic.

She and her Malaysian boyfriend Tang Tze Chin, 43, were separated by border restrictions for 13 months before they wed in Singapore in April.

She then moved to Kuala Lumpur, where Mr Tang runs a technology firm offering corporate coaching and training.

While they were apart, the couple, who dated for five years before tying the knot, kept in touch through daily calls and virtual dates. They also went on "virtual staycations", checking into hotels in KL and Singapore, and dinner dates at restaurants - connecting via FaceTime.

Ms Pang says: "We got to know each other a lot more. I knew he would always be in my corner. Still, I don't think I could have done it for one more year."

EXPATS FIND IT TOUGH

While there are no figures available, anecdotal evidence shows that a number of expats have moved out of Singapore during the pandemic.

Mr Arvin Gul Mansukhani, general manager at CM Logistics, which handles relocations worldwide, has seen double the number of expats leaving since the pandemic started early last year, compared with in 2018 and 2019.

His firm has thus expanded its warehousing space in Singapore threefold.

He says: "The area in which we store our customers' personal effects has increased from 8,000 to 24,000 sq ft from the middle of last year.

"Some expats are not shipping home their belongings in the hope of coming back. There is uncertainty whether their departure is permanent."

Covid-19 forced Mr Gianpaolo Mangiacasale, 41, to leave Singapore with his wife and two children, aged 10 and five, in January. The family came here in 2018 and Mr Mangiacasale, who is from Italy, worked for an Australian bank.

After leaving Singapore, they moved to Australia for a few months due to a family bereavement, then relocated to London in April, where Mr Mangiacasale works for a management consultancy. He has Italian and Australian citizenship as well as permanent rights of residency in Britain.

"Covid-19 made life in Singapore a bit more difficult," he says, adding that it would have been challenging to get approval to leave and return to Singapore and he did not want to risk "being stranded".

His elder child was also showing signs of depressive behaviour after weeks of home-based learning with limited social contact.

Still, the relocation was a nightmare, he says.

"We couldn't plan exactly, with very limited flights."

In Sydney, he says it was surreal to see people walking around without masks. Mask-wearing is mandatory in Singapore.

He has kept some habits he picked up here, like masking up and toting hand sanitiser.

Some expats say they left because of a perceived lack of pandemic support for non-Singaporeans.

Briton Max Bush, a former assistant vice-president in an insurance firm, returned to London in April after 10 years in Singapore. The 42-year-old had noticed that policies here seemed to "favour" locals.

Referring to vaccination priority and pandemic payouts given to Singaporeans, Mr Bush, now the head of growth in an investment company specialising in fine wines, says: "I didn't feel bitter. It was less of a Singapore thing and more of a global phenomenon, where each country is saying, let's batten down and look after our own.

"I completely understand this idea that (non-Singaporeans) come second. But at some point, I thought I need to be where I come first."

Mr Lee Quane, the Hong Kong-based regional director for Asia at ECA International, which specialises in mobility, says the focus on domestic populations has led to fewer expats coming to Singapore during Covid-19.

"But this is not something unique to Singapore. We've seen similar trends in China, Japan, Malaysia and worldwide - the reason being that Covid-19 has caused many countries to tighten their border controls."

Moves to protect local jobs and livelihoods during Covid-19 should be applauded, says Ms Valerie Corera, principal consultant at global specialist recruitment firm Robert Walters Singapore.

But she adds that there has to be "a fine balance" to maintain Singapore's attractiveness to expats who have specialist skills in areas such as technology and data science that are in high demand.

For Korean-American research scientist Theodore Kee, it was family that made him return to Los Angeles. He moved back earlier this year to be with his ageing parents.

During the pandemic, Mr Kee, 30, then head of clinical trials at National University of Singapore's N.1 Institute for Health, spent more time with his girlfriend's family, enjoying dinners with them at home.

"The sense of community that I had in Singapore made me miss my family," he says.

BUSINESS, CAREER GROWTH

While safe-travel flight lanes to Germany and Brunei have recently been introduced, it was the lack of international travel opportunities that prompted Ms Sangeet Growar, the India-born founder of two consultancies, FuturoKnowledge and Aktuate, to move to Goa earlier this year.

From 2011 till before the pandemic, the 51-year-old travelled to different countries for business every fortnight.

"We needed to expand and had to go out of Singapore to do so," she says, adding that having to pay for frequent hotel quarantine and Covid-19 testing charges - a couple of thousand dollars each time - would not have been sustainable.

Also looking for growth opportunities outside of Singapore is actress and producer Namita Lal, who is now in California. Her younger daughter is studying at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA).

A former banking professional, the India-born Singapore citizen has since embarked on a second career in acting - a passion her parents dissuaded her from pursuing after university.

But the mother of two adult daughters, who declined to give her age, never gave up her dream.

A few years ago, she played a masseuse in a play here based on Lihaaf, a controversial story in India about a same-sex relationship that drew obscenity charges.

She attended film festivals in India, the United States and Europe before the pandemic, and acted in and produced several films, including the Indian movie Lihaaf: The Quilt (2019).

Next month, she is heading to Mumbai, where she hopes to spend a few years producing, directing and acting in independent and feature films.

Ms Lal says Bollywood is "raring to go" after Covid-19 slowed it down.

"There's such a huge dependency on the industry and the arts have suffered in the past two years. But the country is so resilient."

No longer in her youth, she feels she cannot let the pandemic hinder her further.

"I'm starting a second career and I have to get into it faster."

MOVING BACK TO SINGAPORE

While a number of Singaporeans and expats have ventured overseas, uncertainty about the pandemic has driven some Singaporeans home.

In the past two years, Ms Corera of Robert Walters Singapore has observed a spike in interest from Singaporeans based overseas who are weary of repeated lockdowns, a lack of mask mandates and lower rates of vaccination in some of these countries.

Mr Mansukhani of CM Logistics adds: "We've seen Singaporeans returning because they feel Singapore is a safer place. They are waiting for the uncertainty to ease, while being back with their families."