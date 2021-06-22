Zippy, innovative and budget friendly – your electric car of the future is here

The progress in today’s electric car technology means that drivers keen on sustainable zero-emissions motoring can now choose from a wide range of electric car options at price points comparable to cars with an internal combustion engine. Here are some notable options offering value for money, performance and everyday practicality.

Hyundai Kona Electric and Ioniq Electric

Local Hyundai distributor Komoco Motors has been at the forefront of electrification in Singapore, and models like the all-new Kona Electric and Ioniq Electric have been driving this sustainable, zero-emissions crusade.

Catering to the varied needs of drivers, Hyundai has three specific electric vehicle offerings in its line-up: the Kona Electric standard and long range SUV, as well as the Ioniq Electric sedan. They each come with a driving range of up to 305km, 484km and 311km respectively, enough for a week’s worth of city driving. Performance figures range between 135hp and 201hp with 395Nm of torque for an enthralling surge of speed when called upon.

Designed for confidence with smooth curves and a dynamic stance, both the Kona Electric and Ioniq Electric promise satisfaction – from the moment the cars are seen to the point they are driven off the lot.

For more details, visit www.hyundai.com.sg.

Kia Niro EV

In the Kia Niro EV, practicality does not come at a compromise as the crossover checks off the boxes for spacious practicality, a well-appointed cabin and premium features. These include a reverse camera with guidelines, ventilated front seats, rear cross traffic alert and blind spot collision warning.

With 204PS and 395Nm of torque, the fully electric Kia Niro EV is a zippy performer that packs in a zero-emissions 455km range from from its 64kWh lithium-ion polymer battery pack. For the average driver, that works out to a week’s worth of driving. Four drive modes add character to the way power is delivered as the car goes from 0 to 100kmh in 7.8 seconds. And with fast charging, the empty battery can be charged to 80 per cent full in 54 minutes.

For more details, visit Kia.sg/KiaEcoRange.

Maxus E Deliver 3

A panel van that will help businesses save money while they earn it, the fully electric Maxus E Deliver 3 notches up fuel savings by doing away with fuel altogether.

As the first electric light goods van of its nature offered by Cycle & Carriage in Singapore, the Maxus E Deliver 3 also qualifies for the $30,000 rebate under the Government’s Commercial Vehicle Emissions Scheme.

Under the hood, the E Deliver 3 is powered by an electric motor with 120hp and 255Nm of torque. Given that most commercial vehicles have defined usage patterns, its 240km range will not trouble the majority of operators, especially when fast charging can recharge its batteries from empty to 80 per cent full in the same 45 minutes it takes to have lunch.

Where the E Deliver 3 stands out is the utility it offers. With 4,800 litres of cargo space and an ability to carry up to 905kg in weight, it is easy to imagine the many intents and purposes where the van will be useful, particularly in logistics.

Thanks to its electric drivetrain, drivers and crew will delight in the briskness of the E Deliver 3’s acceleration. A roomy cabin with entertainment features like Apple CarPlay on its 7-inch infotainment system will further complement the comfort on board.

For more details, visit maxuscnc.sg.

MG ZS EV

One can trust a storied British carmaker like MG to know how to appeal to discerning drivers in Singapore. Cue MG’s award-winning ZS EV, the fully electric, zero-emissions sibling to the turbocharged HS SUV.

Part of the ZS EV’s appeal comes from the fact that it is one of the most affordable full electric cars on the market, especially with rebates for the electric vehicle early adopter scheme. But much of it comes from the fact that its electric motor and lithium-ion battery combo doles out some 141hp with a 353Nm surge of torque for brisk acceleration in the 8.5 seconds the ZS EV takes to go from 0 to 100kmh. Good for a 355km range, the car’s zippy drive will make it an enjoyable ride for drivers and fellow travellers. Should the need arise, fast charging can energise empty batteries to 80 per cent in just 40 minutes.

The ZS EV’s good manners extend to the way the car handles on the road, with a suspension that is tuned for comfort, and a sound-insulated cabin that ensures its occupants get to travel in peace and quiet. There is even a panoramic glass roof that accentuates the spaciousness of the interiors.

Other niceties include an 8-inch touchscreen display, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a PM2.5 air purification system, a tyre pressure monitoring system and an Electronics Stability Program that works behind the scenes to keep each drive safe.

For more details, visit www.mg.com.sg.