Other than the air inlets on the bumper, the car looks identical to the other versions of the 7X.

SINGAPORE – If you want proof of how inventive carmakers have become with Singapore’s certificate of entitlement (COE) system, look no further than the Zeekr 7X RWD Standard. Here is a plush, mid-sized electric vehicle (EV) built to challenge the Porsche Macan and tuned to squeeze into the same COE category as a Suzuki Swift.

Customising the motor tuning for the COE system is a familiar move in the business, from BMW to BYD to Tesla, but Zeekr’s move is the most extreme one yet. This is because an EV’s power output solely determines its COE classification under the current regime.

The 7X’s 310kW output has been slashed to a modest 100kW. Other than qualifying as a Category A COE model, the move also chops the 7X’s annual road tax bill down to a more palatable $1,502, compared with over $4,300 in the pre-updated version. This is before considering the $30,000 price saving over the more powerful 7X RWD Long Range.

Financials aside, the detuned motor has not compromised the car’s premium positioning on the move.

While capping peak power, Zeekr also boosted torque to 520Nm from 440Nm. Torque is what you feel pressing you into the seat during acceleration and electric cars like the 7X deliver this instantaneously. The car is as punchy pulling away from the stop light as it needs to be.

On arterial roads at least, the car never felt out of depth among conventional family cars. It is also a convincing performer where it counts, such as powering up the Benjamin Sheares Bridge to join the East Coast Parkway.

However, the enthusiasm tapers off noticeably as it nears expressway cruising speeds. This is evidently not a car to lord over the overtaking lane and its spec sheet says as much. It takes 11.6 seconds to get to 100kmh from rest, nearly twice as long as the 310kW version ( six seconds).

The handling is not as incisive as something like the Porsche Macan, but the ride is very pliant, and the driving controls have the same well-oiled refinement as the other, more powerful versions of the 7X. The fixed-rate dampers and springs have just enough firmness to prevent excessive body roll.

Significantly, there is nothing in how the car looks to betray its entry-level status. This is the first version in the local line-up to feature the mild design updates that Zeekr introduced overseas. So expect the other two versions of the 7X – the Long Range and Performance – to get them down the road.

The number plate is mounted on the rear hatch instead of the bumper. ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR

The design changes are extremely mild, limited to new air inlets at the edges of the front bumper and the rear licence plate sitting high up on the hatch instead of the bumper. The car does not have the motorised shutters at the front intake like before, replaced by fixed louvres. This may well be a cost-cutting measure, or just Zeekr realising that active vents are not all that effective. In any case, it is not likely that anyone will be too upset by the change.

Other than that, every other exterior design cue on the 7X RWD Standard is identical to those on the higher-grade versions, from the frameless windows to the full-length panoramic glass roof to the rear wiper that is hidden under the spoiler. The car will stand bumper to bumper with offerings from Munich and Stuttgart.

The cabin’s light colour and plush materials give the 7X an airy and premium feel. ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR

In the cabin, the cupholders have been moved around and the roof lining has been upgraded to a suede-like material instead of the typical fabric weave.

The light-coloured cabin may pose a challenge to keep pristine for families with young children and pets, but it is undoubtedly visually appealing. The ambience is airy and warm, with the classy rose-gold accents on the dashboard and door panels playing off nicely against the generously padded surfaces.

While the rear bench does not have ventilation like the front seats, it does have powered reclining seat backs. Coupled with the flat floor and really generous legroom, the 7X can plausibly double as an executive limousine.

The rear bench has powered adjustment and offers plenty of legroom. ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR

Overall, the Lexus-like finishing is generally free from the over-the-top detailing that Chinese brands seem so susceptible to. Other than minor quirks like the unmarked window switches, which operate in the opposite direction as you would expect, the overall package comes closer to upmarket European cars than most.

On the digital front, the software powering the car’s infotainment and driving assistants has been upgraded.

For one thing, the car seems to be able to identify more objects on the road, like roadworks and cones. Usefully, it also watches out for traffic light changes, alerting the driver when it is time to move off.

The self-parking feature is versatile, being able to handle forward parking manoeuvres, and the driver can easily define custom parking locations with the touchscreen. It worked perfectly during the test drive, slipping the car confidently into parallel parking spaces. But it did not line up close enough to the curb on a few occasions, leaving the car sticking out of the space more than the other vehicles in the row.

One useful improvement nestled in the drive setting menu is the ability to fully disable recuperative braking. This enables the car to freewheel when the foot is off the accelerator, useful on expressways. However, the car starts up with the energy recovery in the intermediate setting, which can feel unnatural to drivers used to engine-powered cars as the 7X feels like it is in a lower gear.

Something common with other tuned-down EVs is how the 100kW 7X is actually less energy-efficient than the previous 310kW version, with a claimed consumption rate of 18.9kWh/100km compared with 17.9kWh/100km.

In real life, the test car was posting an average energy consumption rate of 15.9kWh/100km, translating into an operating range of around 450km. The car is able to be charged up faster than most of its rivals, maxing out at 22kW alternating current (AC) – twice as quick as the norm. Peak direct current (DC) rate at up to 450kW puts the 7X ahead of just about all the top-end EVs on sale today, including the Porsche Macan’s 11kW AC and 270kW DC rating.

Even though the lower-output 7X may not tempt the traditional Porsche Macan buyer, its blend of shrewd price positioning and genuine sense of premium quality put it squarely in contention alongside rivals like the Tesla Model Y, BYD Sealion 7 and the IM6.

If nothing else, luxury EVs like this mixing it up in the Category A COE segment will only accelerate the demise of the mass-market compact car.

Zeekr 7X RWD Standard

Price: $279,999 with certificate of entitlement (COE) before applicable discounts

Motor: Permanent synchronous magnet with 75kWh lithium iron phosphate battery

Transmission: Single, rear

Power: 100kW

Torque: 520Nm

0-100kmh: 11.6 seconds

Top speed: 180kmh

Power consumption: 18.9kWh/100km

Charging capacity: 22kW AC; 450kW DC

Range: 453km

Agent: Premium Automobiles BEV

Rating: ★★★☆☆

Comparable considerations

IM6 Luxury RWD ($248,888 with COE before applicable discounts)

The Zeekr’s closest conceptual rival is another overtly upmarket electric car with its power output capped under the 110kW Category A COE ceiling. Measuring over 4,900mm, the IM6 is one of the largest models to be in this COE category, though standard rear-wheel steering makes it easy to manoeuvre in tight multi-storey carparks.

Tesla Model Y RWD 110 ($105,519 without COE)

The world’s best-selling electric car earns its popularity through sheer cabin space and practicality, even if its button-free, touchscreen-centric interface remains divisive. The RWD 110 is unique to Singapore, boasting all the features but with the motor output dialled down.

BYD Sealion 7 Dynamic ($271,388 with COE before applicable discounts)

Another big selling electric sport utility vehicle that has muscled into the Category A COE segment, the Sealion 7 may not be pitched as a premium brand like the Zeekr, but is deemed as an upmarket choice. Even for someone coming from conventional engine-powered cars, the user interface is easy to get accustomed to.