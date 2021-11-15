Win a brand-new MG ZS EV when you switch to the Nets Motoring Card

It is time to take the road to the future and embrace a hassle-free driving experience with the Nets Motoring Card.

Accepted for ERP payments, and at all public and private carparks, it is compatible with the current in-vehicle units (IU) as well as the future on-board units, or OBU for short.

What’s more, by making the switch, you’ll also stand a chance to win a brand new, all-electric MG ZS EV.

Here’s more extra mileage you can tap from the Nets Motoring Card.

Unrestricted access and convenient top-ups

With the contactless Cepas technology in the Nets Motoring Card, you can drive anywhere you want to.

Top-ups can also be done conveniently at 3,500 Nets top-up machines located at all carparks, via ATMs, as well as over the counter at convenience stores.



Sync your Nets Motoring Card to the Nets App on your mobile phone for greater convenience when it comes to topping up your card on the go. PHOTO: NETS



Alternatively, you can download the supporting Nets App via Google Play Store or Apple App Store to top up your Nets Motoring Card, and even sign up for the auto top-up function.

App-ceptional features

The Nets App also lets you trade worry for certainty. Once your Nets Motoring Card is synced to the Nets App on your phone, you will be able to keep track of the information that matters.

This includes the remaining value in your card, so you can decide when to make a digital top-up or switch entirely to automated top-ups whenever the remaining value is low and never have to worry about insufficient funds again.

Each Nets Motoring Card costs $10, inclusive of $5 stored value. The card is now available at various locations, including petrol stations and convenience stores, online and at the Nets Customer Service Centre in Braddell Road.