Will my next car be an electric vehicle (EV)? The answer to that question has been a highly probable yes for the past couple of years.
But now, after having driven quite a few of them, I am not so sure anymore.
Will my next car be an electric vehicle (EV)? The answer to that question has been a highly probable yes for the past couple of years.
But now, after having driven quite a few of them, I am not so sure anymore.
Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on February 05, 2022, with the headline Why I'm not completely in love with electric vehicles yet. Subscribe