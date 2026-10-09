What to do if you’re getting back behind the wheel after a long time

Take time to get all the settings right before setting off.

I’m looking to take the wheel again after having not driven for over 10 years while I was abroad. How should I prepare myself?

Cars have changed somewhat over the last 10 years. Many cars today rely heavily on the infotainment screen to access various driving-related settings.

The basics of driving have not changed, but the controls may not be where you remember them to be. Adjusting the mirrors, driver’s seat, air-conditioning, music and Bluetooth phone connection will most likely involve swiping at the touchscreen. Not all cars these days have physical and visible buttons, knobs or switches.

The last thing you want to do is navigate the digital menu while on the move. The settings are not easy to find, especially if you are new to the car, and using your left hand and looking at the screen is downright distracting and dangerous.

You also do not want to activate the cruise control function when the roads are wet.

Modern cars tend to be smoother than the ones you may be used to. Electric cars, in particular, are much more refined than any petrol-engine model you may have driven a decade ago.

Besides the vehicle settings, you must pay particular attention to local driving idiosyncrasies, attitudes and behaviour, which would certainly be different from what you may have observed while living abroad.

For instance, the indicator does not give you the right to change lanes. You will still need a safe and comfortable gap before your manoeuvre. While there is no need to switch lanes aggressively, slowing down and expecting the traffic to accommodate you is not going to work either. Sometimes, you may also need to accelerate a little, just for a short spurt.

Nonetheless, drive gently until you are familiar with the traffic rules and highway code, which have not changed significantly in the last decade or so.

Otherwise, driving on Singapore roads is not that complicated. The speed limits are fixed instead of varying with the time of day or weather conditions, like in some other countries. As there is practically no countryside to speak of, driver behaviour is also quite consistent across the board , whether downtown or in housing estates .

Giving a thankful wave when someone lets you into a lane has also never got anyone in trouble.