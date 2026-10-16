Updated BMW i7 delivers a high-tech breath of fresh air

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Aligning with the M Sport theme are carbon-fibre style accents sparingly applied in the cabin, complementing the jewel-like controls on the centre console.

SINGAPORE – BMW has really pulled out all the stops to present the updated i7 for this test drive. It even has a fog machine running in the basement carpark when handing over the car at the dealership, creating a sense of occasion and mystique as the car’s four LED lights pierce through the smoke.

Or maybe it is just the haze finding its way into the building. The bad air becomes less of a concern when you step into the driver’s seat, tap the brake pedal and the door closes automatically.

The car’s air quality sensor reports that the air outside is nearing the red zone. But in the cabin, I can remove my face mask and rub away the marks caused by the elastic bands.

The changes made to the i7 and its petrol-powered 735 sibling are extensive. The exterior has been refreshed, the entire user interface has been rebooted and the batteries powering the electric limousine are upgraded with the latest generation technology.

Recent BMW designs have been polarising, to put it mildly. Some models are criticised for their oversized double-kidney grilles while others cop flak for the grille being too small. The i7’s visual makeover has not transformed the car into one that will be universally considered beautiful, but it irons away some of the unusual curves and details, replacing them with cleaner, more geometric cues.

Suitably for a large limousine, the car looks even more imposing than before. The headlights are now set vertically at the corner of the bumper, rather than sitting horizontally, under the LED daytime running lights. The updated i7 is offered exclusively with the M Sport trim, which features more glossy black trimmings.

The most radical change inside is the introduction of BMW’s latest digital user interface, first seen on the iX3 and launched here in June.

The new dashboard design and digital interface make the i7 feel more like a driver’s car. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM

This includes the BMW Panoramic Vision, which is a band stretching across the base of the windscreen to display all kinds of information, from trip data to navigation, or just pictures of classic BMW models. Along with the unusual display solution is a rhombus-shaped infotainment touchscreen.

The plan is for all BMWs to have Panoramic Vision down the road, including the soon-to-be launched i3 and 3-series.

To fit the i7 with the new system, the entire profile of the dashboard is changed. Rather than the simpler and flatter design, with a freestanding curved panel perched on top, the new dashboard features more sculpting and layers.

More divisive is the new twin-vertical-spoke M Sport steering wheel, which would not look out of place on a luxury yacht. This would not have been possible if the car had a conventional instrument display behind the steering wheel.

Aligning with the M Sport theme are carbon-fibre style accents sparingly applied in the cabin, complementing the jewel-like controls on the centre console.

Unusual spoke design aside, the actual profile and thickness of the wheel rim are friendlier to hold than the pre-facelift version.

The front passenger gets a dedicated screen, while the driver has another, and information is projected onto a black band under the windscreen. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM

Also new to the i7 is a dedicated touchscreen display for the front passenger. Supposedly, the idea of sharing a journey together involves individuals engrossed in their own cocoon of YouTube videos and games.

At the back, things are generally the same as before, other than a slightly different ambient lighting design. Legroom is as generous as you would expect from a car that is over 5.3m in length – 390mm more than a seven-seater Toyota Vellfire.

While the rear bench has space for three, the seat in the middle is best reserved for occasional use as it is nowhere as soft as the ones by the windows. Better then, to fold down the centre armrest and use the car as a four-seater.

In any case, the updated dashboard layout, the Panoramic Vision and that unusual-looking steering wheel make the cockpit of the big BMW feel more driver-centric, rather than the lounge-on-wheels impression of the pre-facelift version.

On the move, the cabin is nearly silent other than a synthesised engine roar, which can be deactivated.

The i7 has always been a rather engaging drive and it continues to deliver. While its stature and design suggest a life dedicated to being a chauffeured car for business, it is just as capable as a car to drive on challenging roads.

All-wheel drive, courtesy of having two electric motors on board, gives the i7 plenty of traction, even when the roads are wet.

Just as reassuring is the braking feel. The brake pedal has satisfying mechanical heft and progressive bite, giving the driver plenty of confidence.

The BMW i7 is big, but four-wheel steering makes it really nimble. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM

Ride from the air suspension is supple while keeping body roll at bay. Rear-wheel steering effectively masks the car’s substantial size too.

Beneath the cabin floor is an upgraded 112.5kWh battery pack, which is 10% more than before. These are the carmaker’s sixth-generation batteries, which are not just more energy-dense, but can also be charged up quicker, bumping the peak direct-current charging rate to 250kW from 195kW. The operating range on a full charge is increased to 728km, from 611km.

Over around 150km of driving, with an equal mix of highway and city driving, the test car posts an average consumption rate of 20.9kWh/100km. This is higher than the claimed 17.9kWh/100km, but not far from some of the mid-sized electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) tested recently.

For its target audience, theoretical operating range and peak charging speed are probably secondary concerns, as the driver will have access to private home chargers to keep the battery topped up. What matters far more is whether the car’s digital overhaul engages the driver behind the wheel while continuing to pamper those in the back. On both counts, the i7 delivers.

And on an afternoon when haze blankets the city, the car’s whisper-quiet, heavily filtered cabin makes a compelling case as the best place to be.

BMW i7 50 xDrive M Sport

Price: $709,888 with certificate of entitlement (COE)

Motor: Permanently excited synchronous with 112.5kWh lithium-ion battery

Transmission: Single-speed, all-wheel drive

Power: 335kW

Torque: 660Nm

0-100kmh: 5.5 seconds

Top speed: 210kmh

Power consumption: 21.1kWh/100km

Charging capacity: 11kW AC; 250kW DC

Range: 728km

Agent: Performance Motors; Eurokars Auto

Rating: ★★★☆☆

Comparable considerations

Porsche Panamera ($515,888 without COE)

The Panamera is not a conventional limousine like the i7, being smaller overall and sitting lower than the BMW. But like the i7, it is a driver’s car, even in the base 2.9-litre form.

Mercedes-Benz EQS450 SUV ($640,888 with COE)

Until the facelifted S-class hybrid arrives in the coming months, the electric EQS SUV is the closest Mercedes-Benz alternative to the BMW i7 and 735. The car’s unconventional egg-shaped profile carves out plenty of cabin space, although the SUV form may not appeal to those who prefer the traditional three-box saloon body style.