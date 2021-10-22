Torque Shop: Which is most efficient driving mode for electric car?

I just bought my first electric car. It takes some getting used to. Which is the most efficient mode of driving - coasting or with strong battery regeneration?

Congratulations. The answer is "it depends".

Coasting refers to free-wheeling, in which the motor is disengaged or fed with a small electric current. This mode is most efficient when you are travelling on a highway.

In battery regeneration mode, the motor becomes a generator whenever you lift your foot off the accelerator. This creates an "engine braking" effect and many drivers learn to drive like this with minimal usage of the brakes.

This mode is most efficient in the city, when you have stop-start traffic. On an open road or a highway, this mode creates some resistance. Hence, it is not ideal - unless you are on frequently congested expressways such as the Central Expressway or Ayer Rajah Expressway during peak periods.

Some electric cars allow you to vary the amount of battery regeneration force. This gives you some flexibility, so you do not end up with an all-or-nothing situation. Newer models decide the best mode for you. Using camera or radar to detect traffic, these cars will activate brake recuperation on their own as and when it is suitable. The default for these cars is efficient coasting.

As you drive your electric car more, you will learn the best way of getting the most efficiency out of it - just like you did for your combustion car.