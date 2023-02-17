Torque Shop: When to drive an auto like a manual

Generally, the modern automatic transmission is programmed to match engine loads for maximum fuel efficiency. Usually, upshifts occur so that engine speed remains within an efficient range for the road speed at that instant.

However, you may sometimes find that the car is a little lacklustre in accelerating because it has shifted up a gear sooner than expected. Another situation where you do not necessarily want the transmission to shift up to a higher gear is on a descending slope or down a carpark ramp – when you find the car’s speed increasing beyond a safe pace.