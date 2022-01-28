Torque Shop: Running on low fuel

A pump that runs dry - even briefly - is likely to fail prematurely. PHOTO: ST FILE
Updated
Published
48 sec ago

My friend was told by his mechanic that drivers should avoid running cars on very low levels of petrol, and certainly not to a point when the low-fuel warning comes on. He could not say why. Is this true and, if so, what is the reason?

Fuel pumps used to be mounted along the fuel line between the tank and carburettor, and were mostly mechanically driven.

With early fuel-injection systems which required higher pressures and constant flow rates, engine designers switched to electrically powered fuel pumps. These pumps were mounted just outside the fuel tank or in the engine compartment.

In almost all cars these days, the pump is part of an assembly comprising the electrical motor, filter, pressure regulator and level sensor. This "fuel-delivery module" is installed in the fuel tank.

Electric fuel pumps are generally very reliable. A little known but important fact to bear in mind, however, is that the petrol it pumps acts as a fluid to provide both lubrication and cooling.

When the tank level is very low, there is a possibility of intermittent fuel starvation that could lead to increased bearing wear and temperature build-up. A pump that runs dry - even briefly - is likely to fail prematurely.

Also, with a reduced amount of fluid, the pump needs to work harder.

Therefore, it is prudent to avoid running the car till the low-fuel warning comes on.

More On This Topic
Torque Shop: How long does it take to charge an EV?
Torque Shop: Fuel and electricity cut-off system

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top