Torque Shop: Pros and cons of big wheels

Cars keep growing bigger with each generation.
For example, the latest Honda Civic is bigger and heavier than the Honda Accord of 30 years ago. Not surprisingly, the 1993 model Civic looks tiny next to the current version.
