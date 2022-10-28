Torque Shop: Position of signal stalk

Why do some cars have the signal stalk on the right, while others have it on the left?

There are a few theories about this, but the most logical explanation seems to be that the first iteration of the modern signal stalk was adopted widely only in the 1940s. At that time, most cars were either European or American (the Japanese arrived on the scene later), and many had column shifters, or gear levers mounted on the steering column.

These shifters were on the right, which meant that the signal stalk had to be on the left so as to reduce conflict.

For cars with floor-mounted gear levers, a similar logic applied. European and American makes had the gear lever on the right, and so the position of the signal stalk was on the left – in case the driver needed to signal and change gear at the same time.

When the Japanese started mass-producing cars after World War II, several had column shifters too, but these were on the left. So, the signal stalk had to be on the right.

Then why is the windscreen wiper stalk not on the same side as the signal stalk? As a matter of fact, Mercedes-Benz employs a single stalk for the turn signals and the wipers, so they can indeed be on the same side.

But since conscientious drivers tend to use the signal stalk more often than they do the wiper stalk (even in the wettest places), the signal stalk’s position took precedence. - Christopher Tan