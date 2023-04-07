Torque Shop: Noise and suspension damage

I bought a Mercedes-Benz GLA200 from a parallel importer in February 2021. It was doing fine until six months ago, when I noticed it makes a slight crackling noise from the front left wheel when I steer left or right. This noise comes and goes. When I brought it to the parallel importer’s service centre, the noise did not manifest itself. To make matters worse, when my wife was driving it recently, another car hit the front left-wheel rim. Now, the sound seems to be more frequent. Any advice or suggestion would be appreciated.

The crackling noise you hear is typical of a misplaced spring in the suspension. It happens when the coil spring rotates slightly out of its normal seat and scrapes on its base when the vehicle is turning. This is not a serious problem and should be easy for any workshop to fix.