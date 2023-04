With an automatic or double-clutch transmission, is it possible to skip gears either when shifting up or down using the manual mode? If this can be done, will there be any reliability problem in the long term?

You can skip gears with a manual gearbox, but unfortunately, not with an automatic one. On the older automatic transmissions that had the P, R, N, D, L2 and L1 lever positions, you could, of course, shift from L1 straight to D and vice-versa without having to select L2 even momentarily.