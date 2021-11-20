Torque Shop

Do electric vehicles (EVs) have filters which need regular cleaning or replacing?

All cars with internal combustion engines (ICE) require regular engine oil-changes. At the same time, the oil filter is replaced with a new one.

There is also an oil filter for the automatic gearbox which, in some cars, is washable and reused. Then, there is the air filter for the engine's intake, which also requires regular maintenance or replacement.

EVs have none of these. Even the battery and motor cooling systems are closed-circuit types, which use refrigerant and therefore require no fresh air intake.

However, as with any motor vehicle, the air that enters the passenger compartment is filtered. Most modern cars come with dust and pollen filters, and, often, activated charcoal filters to remove unpleasant smells.

Often forgotten by car owners, these filters are also important. Over time, they get clogged. Hence, they should be replaced regularly at intervals stated in the owner's manual.

Audi, for instance, specifies an interval of two years, regardless of mileage. This applies to both its ICE and electric models.