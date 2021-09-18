Torque Shop

If I were to buy an electric vehicle (EV), will there be enough service centres or workshops to choose from? Or are authorised distributors the only option?

Any workshop gearing up to undertake service and repairs for EVs will have to undergo significant changes.

As far as suspension, brakes, steering and tyres are concerned, the expertise and tools necessary for the servicing, maintenance, repairs and parts replacement are generally unchanged.

Still, a mechanic performing these tasks needs some level of training in order to avoid touching parts which are "live".

It gets far more complicated when it comes to the electric motor, battery and control system. Regular mechanics will not be able to work on these.

Only technicians proficient in electrical power systems can do so. Those who wish to work on EVs have to undergo extensive training.

For instance, EV technicians at BMW dealer Performance Motors have to undergo up to seven levels of proficiency training.

Until third-party workshops retrain their mechanics and produce proof of accreditation, it is best to refer any EV powertrain issues to the brand's authorised agent.