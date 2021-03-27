Torque Shop

It has been raining every afternoon over the past week or so. Recently, when I took off from the traffic lights, I experienced some vigorous judder. This is the first time I have noticed this since I bought the car two months ago. At first, I thought it was that stretch of road, but I have experienced it more than once since then and only when it rained. As the car is no longer under warranty, I intend to take it to a regular workshop. Is this a serious problem with suspension, transmission or the engine?

The most critical factor in wet-weather driving is the state of your car's tyres.

Check first that there is sufficient tread and that tyre pressures are correct.

Cars with traction control and anti-lock braking system will alleviate risks of skidding in the wet. But with diminished grip, there is a limit to how much these electronic aids can help.

What you have experienced when taking off from rest is some degree of wheelspin. With traction control kicking in to correct spin, you will feel some judder.

The electronic aid tries to prevent wheelspin by intermittently interrupting power to the wheels when there is loss of traction.

This can result in vibrations which can be quite severe.

Quality tyres are always a prudent investment. You should also ensure that the car's wheel alignment is not off. Misaligned wheels can induce wheelspin.

Another way to prevent juddering is to moderate your right foot when taking off. Moving off smoothly also saves fuel and reduces undue wear and tear.

Shreejit Changaroth