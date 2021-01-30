For Subscribers
'Tis the worst time to drive
Christopher Tan Senior Correspondent
- Published1 hour ago
I never thought I would say this, but I can't wait for ERP (Electronic Road Pricing) to be in full swing again.
Currently, only gantries on the Central Expressway are operational, following an islandwide pricing suspension on account of the pandemic.
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on January 30, 2021, with the headline ''Tis the worst time to drive '. Print Edition | Subscribe
