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SINGAPORE – From a sustainability standpoint, small electric cars make the most sense. They utilise relatively small batteries, tend to be more efficient than their bigger and heavier compatriots, and require fewer materials to make.

In a densely built-up city like Singapore, they have the added advantage of nimbleness and manoeuvrability. They also contribute to less wear – to their own tyres as well as the road on which they run on – and consequently, to less particulate matter.

But we do not know how viable such cars will be in the changing policy landscape. When four car certificate of entitlement (COE) categories were merged into two in 1999, small cars became far less popular overnight.

Yet, it is too early to read tea leaves. After all, today’s car market is very different from what it was three decades ago. Still, if you do not want to deal with uncertainty and you are in the market for a new car now, a small electric car, in my opinion, is not too shoddy a choice. Here are three right-size, fairly well-equipped Category A crossover picks, driven back to back.

Alfa Romeo Junior Elettrica

The Junior Elettrica is built on a previous-generation platform, which explains a prominent hump on the floor of its second row and the absence of a frunk. Still, it is a platform which pretty decent cars from Peugeot, Citroen, Opel and Jeep share.

The car has a zesty and cheerful disposition, with a cheeky revving sound when you accelerate hard. A physical switch makes it easy to switch between its three drive modes, with Sport producing a marked improvement in throttle response.

It is the smallest and lightest of the three here, which translates to the most agile handling and decent ride comfort. Its suspension is slightly on the firm side, but with a nice gel-like quality to its dampers. It would have been more delightful if its steering was a little less starchy.

Happy helm: Someone who likes driving should appreciate the Alfa’s sporty dynamics. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG

Middling middle: Centre occupant in second row has to contend with raised hump on floor. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG

Surprising stowage: Because of its depth, the Alfa’s boot offers plenty of cargo space even with parcel shelf intact. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG

Components compartment: The Alfa is the only one of the three without a frunk. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG

The test car averages 12.2kWh/100km, which means a range of around 420km with its 54kWh battery.

With front seat adjusted for my 1.68m frame, it has 18cm of space between my knees and the front backrest. Rear headroom for me is 7cm. The width of the second row from armrest to armrest is 132cm – the widest of the three – but the car has the narrowest armrests.

The distance from floor to seat is widest at 37cm, which means you are seated quite comfortably. The middle occupant, however, has to contend with the “transmission tunnel”.

Its 400-litre boot is able to accommodate a 28-inch and 24-inch luggage, plus a carry-on suitcase. It is the only one of the three without a glass roof and its reverse camera is the most rudimentary. Its road speed recognition is also hopelessly flawed.

Volvo EX30 Ultra

Bucking an industry trend, the EX30 is the smallest car in the Volvo range and yet its bestseller. It is slightly larger than the Alfa Romeo, but smaller than the Zeekr X (with which it shares a Geely platform).

At 1,775kg, it is 230kg heavier than the Alfa Romeo. But you will not sense this at the wheel. The Volvo has the plushest ride of the three here. In fact, it is its exceptional ride quality which sets it apart from other small cars.

The test car is an Ultra variant, which has a 69kWh nickel manganese cobalt battery instead of the 51kWh lithium iron phosphate battery found in the EX30 Plus. It has the highest charging capacity (for both AC and DC) among the cars here.

Stylishly Swede: Despite its Chinese ownership, Volvo retains its fashionable Scandinavian minimalism. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG

Tight fit: The EX30’s second row has the least knee room, but the most headroom. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG

Tight fit 2.0: The EX30 can just about accommodate the three sample suitcases with its parcel shelf tucked beneath its boot floor. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG

Fastidious frunk: The Volvo’s front storage is too small to warrant an additional cover. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG

The Volvo is not quite as nimble as the Alfa, but it will still negotiate tight carpark ramps and small U-turns without hassle. Its acceleration is robust and its steering wonderfully linear. If you do not select one-pedal drive mode, the EX30 is a coasting champ. I like this feature, as do my passengers.

What I also like is its intact identity. Inside and out, the EX30 looks and feels like a Volvo. It offers a good mix of physical and screen-based switches. While you have to glance at its infotainment screen for the speedometer, the 12.3-inch screen is legible, even to a sexagenarian like me (unlike the tiny one in the Alfa).

The width of the second row is 130cm, with a 15cm gap between my knees and the front backrest. It has the best rear headroom of 11.5cm. And the distance from floor to seat is 30cm, which means I am seated with my knees raised ever so slightly.

The EX30 has the smallest boot of the three here, but you can still squeeze a 28-inch, 24-inch and a carry-on suitcase inside. The test car averages 15.3kWh/100km, which translates to a real-world range of around 450km.

Zeekr X Urban

The Zeekr X is the biggest of the three cars here, with a footprint only slightly smaller than the BYD Atto 3’s but with a longer wheelbase. So, if you are taller than average, this might be the car for you.

The gap between my knees and the front backrest is 27cm – 80% more than in the Volvo and 50% more than in the Alfa. The width of the second row is identical to the Volvo’s at 130cm, while its rear headroom of 7cm is the same as the Alfa’s. The distance from floor to seat is 28cm, which means I am seated with knees noticeably raised (not uncommon in electric cars).

Of the three cars, its boot has the most wiggle room after accommodating the three aforementioned suitcases.

Chic cockpit: The Zeekr’s helm exudes charm and quality, with a snug and fast wireless phone charging cradle in the centre armrest. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG

Suite deal: The X offers the most spacious second row of the trio. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG

Room to spare: With parcel shelf collapsed, the Zeekr’s boot takes in these bags effortlessly, with more stowage beneath the floor. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG

Functional frunk: The Zeekr’s front storage is a tad more useful than the Volvo’s. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG

Like most Chinese cars, the Zeekr X is full of bells and whistles – literally. Take your eye off the wheel for a second and a warning chime goes off. Stifle a yawn and another one goes off.

Cabin controls are largely screen-based. Screen functions include a camera mode which comes on each time you make a turn. This can be useful if you are in a tight situation, but it can also hinder navigation or phone mirroring. Thankfully, the pop-ups can be closed easily.

In my case, connection to Android Auto requires a system reset. Reconnection thereafter is seamless.

Despite its relatively long wheelbase, the Zeekr is sufficiently nimble. Its ride quality is satisfactory, but you might detect a hard finishing to its damping. Its only niggle remains a design element which may be a small impairment to rear-left visibility.

The X is the most efficient of the three cars here, averaging 11.4kWh/100km. This translates to a real-world range of nearly 580km. If you go on long road trips to Malaysia regularly, this is most definitely a plus point.

But if you are like most motorists here, who rarely drive beyond Melaka, then the other two cars will do equally well. Which you pick depends on qualities in a car which you prioritise.

The trio are evenly matched in the star rating, with the Volvo merely two points ahead of the Zeekr, which in turn is two points ahead of the Alfa. All three, however, fall within the three-star banding. Their respective ratings here are based on how they score for each quality relative to each other.

christan@sph.com.sg

● Follow Christopher Tan on Instagram @chris.motoring

Alfa Romeo Junior Elettrica

Price: $235,888 with COE before applicable discounts

Motor: Hybrid synchronous with 54kWh battery

Transmission: Single-speed, front-wheel

Power: 100kW

Torque: 260Nm

0-100kmh: 9 seconds

Top speed: 150kmh

Power consumption: 15kWh/100km

Charging capacity: 11kW AC; 100kW DC

Range: 410km

Agent: Red Rock & Rosso Motor

Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Volvo EX30 Ultra

Price: $255,000 with COE, before applicable discounts

Motor: Permanent magnet synchronous with 69kWh battery

Transmission: Single-speed, rear-wheel

Power: 110kW

Torque: 343Nm

0-100kmh: 8.6 seconds

Top speed: 180kmh

Power consumption: 17.8kWh/100km

Charging capacity: 22kW AC; 153kW DC

Agent: Wearnes Automotive

Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Zeekr X Urban

Price: $219,999 with COE, before applicable discounts

Motor: Permanent magnet synchronous with 66kWh battery

Transmission: Single-speed, rear-wheel

Power: 110kW

Torque: 343Nm

0-100kmh: 8.7 seconds

Top speed: 190kmh

Power consumption: 17.5kWh/100km

Charging capacity: 7.2kW AC; 150kW DC

Agent: Premium Automobiles BEV

Rating: 3 out of 5 stars