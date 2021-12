SINGAPORE - While the Audi e-tron GT is crowned The Straits Times Car of the Year 2021, it does not have the highest score for all the attributes which go into the scoring system.

The Audi had the highest marks for ride and handling, build quality, styling and the elusive X factor. And it is easy to see why. The eye candy of a car drives brilliantly - even better than 2020's winner, the Porsche Taycan 4S - and exudes the street presence of a million-dollar supercar.