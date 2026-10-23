The made-in-China Elexio is Hyundai’s answer to the EV challenge

Spacious, practical and well priced, the Hyundai Elexio may be just the car to take on Chinese rivals.

SINGAPORE – Despite its early start in the electric transition, Hyundai has not made much ground against the unrelenting wave of Chinese competitors. Now, the South Korean carmaker is borrowing from the opposition’s playbook with the Elexio – a China-developed, mid-sized electric sport utility vehicle (SUV) built to beat the disruptors at their own game.

It is an interesting turn of events, considering that the South Korean brand launched its first electric vehicle (EV) in Singapore in 2018, predating the likes of Chinese brands like Aion and MG. Then, BYD was hardly in the picture.

If size-to-dollar ratio is the primary yardstick for value, then the Elexio is on the right track. Measuring a bit over 4.6m in length, the Hyundai is larger than popular electric SUVs like the BYD Atto 3, Aion V and MG S5. To get a sense of how big it is, the car wears 20-inch alloy wheels, two sizes larger than mass-market EV norms.

The price also undercuts the slightly larger Ioniq 5 and, indeed, every other model in the local line-up, including the petrol-hybrids which do not qualify for EV tax rebates. After applicable discounts, the price dips some way below the $200,000 mark with certificate of entitlement (COE), putting it in the ballpark of the big-selling Chinese offerings.

The Elexio’s styling is rather different from recent Hyundai models like the Santa Fe petrol-hybrid. The detailing is busier, with slightly softer lines and curves. It has distinctive quad-LED squares behind the headlights, chiselled window lines and an unusual grey band that climbs up the reverse rear pillar to form the spoiler over the top of the windscreen.

The massive infotainment screen packs preloaded arcade games that can be accessed with a PlayStation-style wireless controller. ST PHOTO: LEE NIAN TJOE

While modern South Korean Hyundais balance touch-sensitive controls with sensible physical switchgear, the Elexio is an all-in screen-only experience. The dashboard is dominated by a sweeping 27-inch panoramic touchscreen which stretches more than halfway across the dashboard. Shortcuts are permanently illuminated on both edges of the screen and widgets can slide from one corner to the other, so neither front occupant has to stretch.

The system is preloaded with arcade games, including one that uses the Elexio’s steering wheel to control, while others rely on either the PlayStation-style wireless controller or the virtual buttons on the screen. The games are probably useful if you happen to be waiting for the car to be charged.

When you are on the move, what you will appreciate is the reliable smartphone pairing.

But the Elexio shines where it really matters, which is its interior packaging.

Its 2,750mm wheelbase yields executive class-level rear legroom, complete with a reclinable seat back. While some of the plastics in the cabin feel hard and unyielding, the leather upholstery is supple.

The usefully square boot has a thoughtful underfloor organiser to hold smaller items in place and a three-pin socket to power anything from camping gear to appliances on the go.

However, it does not have any storage under the front bonnet, which is something the Ioniq 5, 6 and 9 have.

The underfloor boot organiser is useful for keeping smaller items from rolling around. ST PHOTO: LEE NIAN TJOE

Screen-centric infotainment system aside, Hyundai’s sensible operating logic has been faithfully applied in the Elexio. A column-mounted drive selector incorporates a conventional start button, while the shift paddles behind the steering wheel control the level of regenerative braking.

Crucially, there is a head-up display to project important driving information, so there is no need to glance over at the infotainment screen to know how quickly you are going.

Toggle the drive selector to Sport mode or veer into triple-digit speeds and the motorised side bolsters will tighten their grip on your torso, like the bucket seat of a sports car.

It is an amusing touch, if not quite in character with the Elexio. This is simply not the kind of car for enthusiastic driving. While it does not lean overly in the bends unless you are too aggressive, the ride can get unsettled by mid-corner bumps. The car also does not accelerate at expressway speed with quite as much punch as smaller electric cars. On the other hand, the more moderate power delivery means that the car does not lurch uncomfortably when picking up speed.

Take it easy and the car impresses with the way it glides over road humps gracefully. On the expressways, it cruises like a grand tourer, expertly isolating road imperfections from the cabin.

Plenty of legroom in the back, coupled with the reclinable seat. ST PHOTO: LEE NIAN TJOE

The electric technology platform underpinning the Elexio is the same as that used in various Hyundai Ioniq models and those from sister brand Kia.

But like the Kia EV5, the Elexio’s electric motor drives the front wheels, instead of the back. It also uses the more cost-effective 400-volt electric architecture instead of the 800-volt version.

This impacts the car’s charging capability. Even though the local Hyundai catalogue cheekily quotes a charging time with 350kW, which is something the Ioniq 5 is capable of, the Elexio actually maxes out at a more conventional 150kW. Plugging in for 36 minutes will add over 280km of operating range, which is creditable, if not exceptional. In balance, this is actually a good-enough benchmark for now, given that fast chargers in Singapore’s public network are rarely more than 120kW.

The test car managed to be more energy-efficient than claimed, posting an average consumption rate of 17.8kWh/100km, instead of 18.2kWh/100km. This suggests that the car should be good for over 350km from the 64.2kWh lithium iron phosphate battery, potentially more with regenerative braking charging up the batteries along the way. Once again, it is sufficient, rather than outstanding.

While carmakers tend to be obsessed with technological superiority and brand prestige, the winners are those that can calibrate their offerings just so for the target audience. The battle on the showroom floor tends to be fought over affordability, cabin space and usability. The Elexio delivers on all three, making it Hyundai’s best bet yet to beat the Chinese brands at their own game.

The Category A COE electric vehicle is Hyundai’s most serious attempt at succeeding in the mass-market EV segment. ST PHOTO: LEE NIAN TJOE

Hyundai Elexio Standard

Price: $246,499 with COE, before applicable discounts

Motor: Front-mounted permanent magnet synchronous with 64.2kWh lithium iron phosphate battery

Transmission: Single-speed, front

Power: 100kW

Torque: 310Nm

0-100kmh: 10.7 seconds

Top speed: 185kmh

Power consumption: 18.2kWh/100km

Charging capacity: 7kW AC; 150kW DC

Range: 405km

Agent: Komoco Motors

Rating: ★★★☆☆

Comparable considerations

Kia EV5 Air ($254,999 with COE, before applicable discounts)

Like the Elexio, the EV5 is a Chinese-developed product, rather than a South Korean creation. Performance and range are nearly identical to the Hyundai’s, although the equipment level differs slightly. The car’s upright and more minimalist styling is more in line with Kia’s other electric vehicle offerings.

Aion V Luxury ($273,988 with COE, before applicable discounts)

Slightly smaller, but a bit quicker and just as well equipped as the Hyundai is the Aion V. The Chinese electric car boasts high refinement with its own dose of quirkiness, like the refrigerator between the front seats and a special setting for the driver to take naps while the car is being charged.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 Prestige ($265,388 with COE, before applicable discounts)

The assembled-in-Singapore Ioniq 5 has been on sale here since 2023. Even in the basic Category A COE form, the car is good for over 430km of driving on a full charge. The advanced electric architecture allows it to charge up quickly, at up to 350kW, but it also costs a fair bit more than the Elexio.