The Car Expo returns with 51 brands on Oct 24 and 25

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The Car Expo is happening at Singapore Expo Halls 5 and 6 on Oct 24 and 25.

The Car Expo is back

Spanning more than 18,000 sq m with 51 participating brands, the October edition of The Car Expo is the largest yet in the event’s history.

Held at the Singapore Expo on Oct 24 and 25, the fair sees first-time participants such as electric vehicle brands firefly by Nio, iCaur and Voyah, as well as pre-owned dealership Carazee. The event will also mark the debut of some keenly anticipated models in Singapore.

It is organised by SPH Media, which publishes The Straits Times. The first 1,000 visitors daily will receive a specially designed Car Expo disposable film camera. Car buyers will be entitled to up to $1,000 in SPC cash vouchers, while the first 30 shoppers who spend at least $80 on car accessories on a single receipt will receive a $10 SPC cash voucher. Visitors can also participate in various games to win prizes. Find out more at www.thecarexpo.sg

Changan Q05 at The Car Expo

The Changan Q05 is the latest Category A certificate of entitlement electric vehicle to be introduced in Singapore. PHOTO: DPL PREMIUM

Making its debut at The Car Expo on Oct 24 is the Changan Q05, a Category A certificate of entitlement electric sport utility vehicle (SUV).

The compact SUV measures 4,435mm long and is pitched against the likes of the BYD Atto 3. A 99kW motor powers the front wheels, with energy consumption rated at 15.3kWh/100km. The car was previously planned to be marketed as a Nevo in Singapore, but it will now be under the broader Changan umbrella instead.

Its 51.9kWh lithium-iron phosphate battery delivers an operating range of 394km. Charging speed peaks at 6.6kW alternating current and 90kW direct current. A 30-minute session with a fast charger should add around 230km of driving range.

200 BYDs bound for Lion City Rentals fleet

BYD dealer Motor-East will supply 200 BYD electric cars to Lion City Rentals. PHOTO: MOTOR-EAST

Motor-East, an authorised BYD dealer, will supply 200 BYD electric and plug-in hybrid cars to Lion City Rentals by the end of 2026 for private-hire car drivers. The two companies signed the partnership at Motor-East’s headquarters in Toa Payoh West on Oct 16.

The fleet will include the BYD Seal 6 DM-i in both saloon and touring forms. The plug-in hybrid boasts a combined operating range of more than 1,500km.

Both Motor-East and Lion City Rentals are subsidiaries of Motorway Group, which deals in vehicle distribution, retail and leasing in Singapore.

Volvo, Mercedes-Benz tap Nvidia for autonomous drive tech

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang (left) with Volvo Cars CEO Hakan Samuelsson. The chipmaker and the Swedish carmaker are expanding their partnership to advance safe automated driving. PHOTO: VOLVO

Volvo Cars and Mercedes-Benz are expanding their respective partnerships with chipmaker Nvidia to develop their future automated driving technologies.

In its press announcement on Oct 15, Volvo announced that its tech developed with Nvidia will debut in an unspecified next-generation model. The Swedish carmaker said the partnership is geared towards introducing “eyes-off” and “mind-off” driving in the future on highways, urban roads and parking scenarios.

Separately, Mercedes-Benz will deploy Nvidia’s tech to develop advanced driver assistance and “robolimousines”, which are capable of operating without a driver under controlled conditions. The German carmaker also said that the partnership will include enhancing the efficiency and flexibility of its global production network.

Neither car company has commented on roll-out timelines.

‘SPN’ registration series open for bidding

Bidding on the Land Transport Authority’s (LTA) OneMotoring portal for the SPN licence plate series opens at 1pm on Oct 23 and closes at 4.30pm on Oct 28.

The minimum bid amount is $1,000. Bidders can submit up to three vehicle numbers with the same prefix at the same bid amount in a single submission, ranked by preference. Only one registration number will be awarded per winning applicant.

Details are available at onemotoring.lta.gov.sg